Nicola Sturgeon squirms as she is confronted on doing ‘too little too late’ on vital tests

NICOLA STURGEON was accused of doing “too little too late” as she was grilled over her failure to act quickly to provide coronavirus tests for high-risk staff and residents in Scottish care homes.

Nicola Sturgeon attempted to dodge a question over her failure to provide testing early on for care homes in Scotland. At least one major care home provider has branded the First Minister’s most recent announcement as “too little too late”. During her coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, the SNP leader was asked by Sky News’ Jim Matthews how many residents and staff in care homes have been tested thus far.

She answered: “We are providing in Scotland more up-to-date figures than anywhere else and it’s important that we do so. “So I know that over 8,000 NHS and care staff have been tested. “As soon as we have a robust and reliable breakdown of that, we will report that as well. “I’m going to hand over to the Chief Medical Officer on the issues around testing with residents.”

Ms Sturgeon continued: “It’s important that as we have built up capacity, we’ve used testing generally in the most effective way. “In care homes, the most important use of testing has been to establish whether the virus is in a care home to then allow that situation to be managed properly and proper infection control measures to be in place. “Moving to test all symptomatic residents doesn’t change that clinical approach. “But it is about continuing to build confidence.”

The SNP leader added: “We have very clear guidance in place for care homes. “We’re engaging with all care home providers who, of course, have responsibilities to make sure that the guidance within their own care homes is being properly implemented. “So I know how much focussed hard work is going into this, and it’s right that that is the case.”