Nicolas Cage is spotted visiting his own pyramid-shaped tomb with mystery woman

Nicolas Cage and a mystery woman were spotted holding hands in matching leather outfits as they checked out the actor’s tomb in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The movie star and his female companion went to the famous cemetery in New Orleans’ French Quarter to view the nine-foot tall pyramid tomb that Cage bought for himself in 2010.

This is the first time Cage has been pictured with a rumored girlfriend after his short-lived Las Vegas marriage to a makeup artist which lasted just four days before the actor, 56, filed for divorce.

Cage proudly held hands with the unidentified woman as he arrived at St. Louis Cemetery Number 1 on Saturday at around 1pm during the Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

The National Treasure star and his companion donned the same leather pants, leather jacket and white t-shirt ensemble with matching Mardi Gras beads around their necks.

An onlooker, who filmed the couple, said: ‘They pulled up in a private car with a driver. He just walked in with the woman.

‘He was probably in there for 15 minutes looking at his tomb and then he came out.

‘He waved to everyone and said: ”Have a great Mardis Gras””

Cage’s tomb is inscribed with the Latin saying ‘omnia ab uno’, which translates to ‘everything from one’ and is housed in the same ancient cemetery where Marie Laveau, the queen of Voodoo, is buried.

The actor has not explained the eccentric purchase but he is well known for his eclectic buying tastes. Two islands in the Bahamas and a pet octopus are just a few of the things he has spent his movie millions on.

Cage sought an annulment just four days after marrying Erika Koike in March 2019, arguing that he had been too intoxicated to understand his actions when they tied the knot.

The divorce was granted in May and Cage confessed that the experience had upset him.

‘That was a recent breakup,’ he said in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. ‘I don’t really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened.’

The star famously wed Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, in 2002 but the pair filed for divorce just two months after their lavish Hawaii nuptials.