Nigerian Foreign Minister states no evidence of discrimination versus Nigerians in Guangzhou

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama stated on April 14 that no proof of discrimination was located after an investigation into the supposed persecution of Nigerian individuals in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province.

Onyeama claimed a team of Nigerian people were confirmed to have COVID-19 after showing up in Guangzhou from Nigeria in the very early days of the epidemic. One of them is a proprietor of a dining establishment that was prominent with numerous Africans.

Consequently, city governments shut relevant places as well as called for individuals involved to go through a 14-day quarantine to prevent the infection from spreading.

To reduce the dangers brought by imported situations, Guangzhou has actually executed stringent quarantine procedures. Individuals under mandatory quarantine are not allowed to go back to their residences or hotels.

“However, it was misinterpreted by a few of the Nigerians and Africans,” claimed Onyeama.” [They] might not recognize why it seems to be selective as well as targeting just themselves,” he included.

Additionally, Onyeama claimed some media incorrectly interpreted the issue based only on videos on social media sites systems and also affirmed that Nigerians, as well as African individuals in basic, were being differentiated against in Guangzhou.

“I more than happy to claim that we have re-established as well as maintained the situation together with the Chinese Government,” claimed Onyeama.

Onyeama noted there is nothing wrong with Guangzhou using rigorous anti-epidemic policies based on the experience of Wuhan, but he likewise suggested Guangzhou authorities boost their communication while executing the policies.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Zhou Pingjian repeated that China treats all immigrants equally and also has zero tolerance of bigotry as well as any kind of such wrong actions will be fixed.

Zhou emphasized that China-Nigeria connections were solid, adding that the Guangzhou government is fighting against the epidemic, not Nigerians, Africans or any foreigners.

Onyeama made the comments at a joint interview with the Chinese ambassador on April 14 in Abuja, funding of Nigeria.