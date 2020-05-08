Nimble rabbit cheats death by inches after it escapes a hungry leopard by dodging through bushes

This is the astonishing moment a lucky rabbit managed to leap clear and outwit a hungry leopard as it pounced.

Footage filmed at Yala National Park in southeast Sri Lanka shows the predator patiently watching the rabbit as it sits just a few feet away eating grass.

The leopard fidgets as it prepares to launch itself at the rabbit, which appears unaware of the nearby danger.

The hungry leopard pounces at the rabbit who evades it by darting behind a group of bushes and then bursting through them.

The nimble rabbit emerges from the other side and the leopard comes to a halt and watches it get away in the incident which happened on July 9 last year.

Yala National Park is the second-largest national park in Sri Lanka. It is 378 square miles and was made a park in March 1938. It was originally a sanctuary from 1900.

It is home to leopards as well as crocodiles, elephants and 215 species of birds.

Yala is a combination of a nature reserve and a national park, with five blocks of land.

Leopards can run quickly and can reach speeds of 36mph. They can also leap 6m through the air, according to National Geographic.