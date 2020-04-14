Nintendo Switch Stock Update: Currys and Very have limited stock so be quick

Buying a Nintendo Switch isn’t easy in the current coronavirus climate, but the lite version of the console is now back in stock at Currys and Very.co.uk, but you’ll have to be quick

The Nintendo Switch has been incredibly hard to get hold of over the past few weeks.

In fact, many times it just completely sells out.

Whether it be due to it selling more than usual, or due to less stock, they are hard to come by.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak that started in China, many factories were forced to close.

The Switch is already a best-seller, but the global lockdowns has no doubt caused them to fly off the virtual and physical shelves.

Let’s face it, the coronavirus lockdown is the best time to purchase a Nintendo Switch.

It’s the perfect thing for parents looking to occupy their children, but for those who don’t already have one, it can be tricky.

Big retailers such as Argos, GAME and Currys have been struggling to keep their shelves stocked.

But we’ve been keeping a close eye on the stocks for you, letting you know as soon as you can snap one up.

At the time of writing, both the Nintendo Switch Lite Grey, Yellow and Blue are back in stock at Currys.

You can currently snap them up for £199, and you can get free delivery which is great when we’re trying to stay home as much as possible.

You can buy the Nintendo Switch Lite at Currys here.

For the similar price of £199.99, you can snap up the Grey and Yellow version at Very.co.uk

There is free delivery on orders above £25 or more, and free returns, which is great news.

You can buy the Nintendo Switch Lite at the Very website here.

Right now the Yellow and Grey version of the Nintendo Switch Lite is also available on the Official Nintendo website for £199.99.

You can buy the Nintendo Switch Lite from the Nintendo website here.

But you have to be quick, we can’t guarantee how long they will be back in stock for!