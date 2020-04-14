Nintendo Switch update 10.0.0 patch notes: Here’s what new firmware update does

Nintendo has pushed out an update to all Switch consoles – here’s what the new update changes from the previous version

Today, Nintendo has pushed out a new update for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite line of consoles.

The new update – which brings the hardware up to version 10.0.0 – introduces some much-needed and often requested quality of life updates to the plucky little handheld/home console hybrid.

Perhaps the most useful update the new firmware patch introduces is the ability to customise the way your JoyCons work: the new update will allow users to remap controller buttons and sticks on Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers (if you have them), with five configurations able to be saved per profile.

The new update also allows players to move all their digital game purchases and DLC purchases onto SD cards from internal storage.

The full list of patch notes for the new firmware can be found below.

Added a bookmark feature to News.

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.

Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card.

Added an option to remap the controller buttons.

Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings.

Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.