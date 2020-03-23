Nioh 2 1.05 Update Patch Notes: All PS4 and PC changes on March 20

A new update to Nioh 2 has been released for all PS4 and PC players. Here’s everything that’s new or changed within the game.

Nioh 2 players booting up the game today on PS4 and PC might notice there’s a new download.

It’s believed this is for versions 1.04 and 1.05 for the game.

The download is relatively small at only 82MB so there’s no need to worry about taking up too much space on that hard drive.

For those wishing to know everything that’s changed within the game on PS4 and PC, you’ll find the most recent patch notes shared by the developers (Tecmo Koei) on the games sub-reddit.

Good luck (because the game isn’t getting any easier!)

Adjustment

Bug fixes