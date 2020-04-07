No Mans Sky Update 2.4 Patch Notes: PS4 and Xbox latest changes for Exo Mech Update

Free content for No Mans Sky continues to roll out as Hello Games unleash a new Exo Mech update on the game.

No Mans Sky has continued it’s promise to deliver more and more free content for the game with a surprise update released today.

This new slice of DLC released on PS4, Xbox and PC is titled the ‘Exo Mech Update’ and as the name would suggest it allows players to pilot a giant “fully controllable mechanical walker”.

This new exocraft is built to withstand tough terrain and hostile environments. Plus a powerful jetpack allows players to quickly jump and slide across planets making traversal that bit more fun and fast paced.

This isnt the only addition to the game as Hello Games have also tweaked several more features to the game including the addition of new Exocraft technology and scanning tools.

Plus as you’d imagine there’s the usual accompaniment of bug fixes to the game.

Read on below the trailer for a complete look at the new 2.4 patch notes shared by Hello Games.