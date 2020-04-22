No10 says Brexit MUST be done by end of 2020, and there’s a good reason why – ANALYSIS

DOWNING STREET last night rejected any notion Boris Johnson would move to extend the post-Brexit transition period despite trade negotiations with Brussels reaching a virtual standstill with all attentions focused on tackling the deadly coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s aides presented a series of clear arguments for quitting the European Union’s single market and customs union – deal or no deal – at the end of the year. Prolonged uncertainty over the country’s trading relationship with Brussels would further would cripple businesses and, mainly, Britain would continue to be locked to the EU’s rulebook – which impedes Mr Johnson’s freedom to decide how best to help the economy recover from the impact of global pandemic. “We will not ask to extend the transition period, and if the EU asks we will say no,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman unequivocally said.

He added: “Extending the transition would simply prolong the negotiations, prolong business uncertainty and delay the moment of control of our borders. “It would also keep us bound by EU legislation, at a point when we need legislative and economic flexibility to manage the UK response to the coronavirus pandemic.” Critics say the Government’s hardline position will only heap more economic agony on Britain as it starts its recovery from one of the deepest recessions in decades, which is expected to hit as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. They argue businesses will not have the time to adjust to their new economic realities and the new trading relationship with the EU, providing just another hurdle in the country’s road to recovery.

The consequences of leaving the bloc’s single market and customs union are not lost on the Government. For once the Cabinet is united on Brexit, and David Frost, the Prime Minister’s chief negotiator, has spent time with its senior members to stress his envisaged trade deal with Brussels will deliver new processes, as well as consequences for businesses and people hoping to travel to the Continent. But at the heart of Mr Frost’s strategy is to deliver unbridled economic and political sovereignty for Britain, something no government has enjoyed for more than 45 years. And Britain would be best served unshackled from the EU in order to chart its own course to recovery, according to leading trade lawyer Shanker Singham.

Writing for the Conservative Home website, he said failing to leave at the end of the transition period would keep the country locked into the bloc’s Common Commercial Policy, which binds its members to trade policies drawn up in Brussels. It would leave the UK at the mercy of Donald Trump’s trade tensions with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, but most importantly prevent Britain from seeking quick fire deals with the world’s fast-recovering economies. Mr Singham said: “The CCP means that countries with which we are negotiating, such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) countries will no longer have the certainty that their deals can be implemented in any reasonable time frame.” As well as trade policy, the transition period ties Britain to the EU’s draconian state aid legislation.

While Brussels has loosened its regulations and allowed governments to pump in cash to keep businesses and citizens afloat during the pandemic, there is no certainty for when eurocrats may eventually change their mind and reverse their decision. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been able to inject hundreds of billions into a fistful of job retention schemes, loan guarantees and business rate holidays. In normal circumstances this would have been blocked by decision-makers in Brussels, with heavy financial penalties levied against the Government for failing to comply with the bloc’s rules.



