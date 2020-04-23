Norman Hunter dead: Leeds and England 1966 World Cup hero dies after coronavirus battle

Norman Hunter has passed away aged 76 after a battle with coronavirus.

And this morning Leeds have tweeted to confirm his passing, they said: “Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76.” Hunter played over 700 games for Leeds during a 13-year spell, helping them win the First Division twice in 1969 and 1974 under Don Revie. He was also part of England’s World Cup winning squad in 1966, but didn’t play, although he was given a medal in 2007. The former defender was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and was being treated in hospital, but sadly died this morning. “He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” a Leeds statement read.

Hunter left Leeds for Bristol City and also played for Barnsley as well as earning 28 England caps. Hunter went on to manage Barnsley, Rotherham and Bradford but retired in 1990. The coronavirus has taken nearly 14,000 people in the UK so far with over 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The pandemic has changed the world as we know it with most people asked to remain at home and isolate from others. Hunter’s death however marks a dark day in football and follows an update from Leeds yesterday when they said he remained ‘severely unwell’. They wrote: “Norman Hunter continues to battle the COVID-19 virus in hospital and whilst he is, as expected, fighting incredibly hard, remains severely unwell. “His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes. “They would also like to say a huge thank you the NHS doctors and nurses who continue to do an amazing job 24 hours a day for Norman and all of those currently in their care.