North Carolina woman allegedly assaulted air marshal and threatened to ‘stab everyone on the plane’

A female passenger allegedly said she wanted to ‘stab everyone on the plane, then kill herself’ as she fought with air marshals and flight attendants.

Dana Ghazi Mustafa was on board a United Airlines flight from Frankfurt to Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Saturday when the alarm was raised.

The 27-year-old was allegedly seen by a federal air marshal entering the plane’s bathroom with a lighter after setting off a smoke alarm.

The marshal then tried to stop her and was assaulted, according to court documents.

Flight attendants were earlier altered to a smoke detector going off outside the lavatory and found Mustafa in the toilet.

She was told smoking was not allowed on board and told to return to her seat. But Mustafa was soon acting in an agitated manner and tried to go back to the plane bathroom.

One she returned to her seat, Mustafa began crying and told flight attendants that she was flying home to see her family but said they had died in a car accident caused by a drunk driver.

She was moved to another seat in a bid to help her calm down, according to Fox 5.

While in her reassigned seat, Mustafa allegedly punched a TV monitor on her seat and threw a coin at the bulkhead.

She was later seen getting up and walking to the rear cabin of the plane while striking the flint of her lighter.

One air marshal who saw Mustafa with the lighter said she smelled of alcohol, according to a sworn affidavit.

Flight attendants tried to stop Mustafa from entering the lavatory with the lighter, but she pushed the attendants and tried to shut the door.

She also fought back against two air marshals on board who attempted to restrain her and place handcuffs on her, and Mustafa repeatedly kicked one of the marshals in the shins.

During a struggle with two air marshals, Mustafa was allegedly heard shouting: ‘I’m going to stab everyone on this plane. Then kill myself. I’m Palestinian. That’s how we get down.’

She was eventually handcuffed and seated next to the air marshals who found a half-empty liter of Absolut vodka visible at the top of her open bag and said Mustafa complained that ‘I was allowed to drink my duty-free bottle of vodka on my previous flight.’

When the plane landed in Virginia, FBI agents arrested Mustafa, who admitted that the story about her family’s deaths was a lie.

Mustafa, from North Carolina, was charged with assaulting a federal officer and faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison if convicted.