NORTH KOREA has fired another missile towards Japan, which landed in the Sea of Japan.

According to the South Korea Yonhap News Agency, the incident occurred on Saturday evening. Pyongyang was caught firing two missiles towards Japan on March 20. The “unidentified projectiles” landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The zone under international law stretches 200 nautical miles from the Japanese coastline. It was flying into the Sea of Japan according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The US and China have called for Pyongyang to re-enter talks to end its nuclear and missile programmes, according to the Daily Star. But if this incident is confirmed to be a missile launch, then the state would have done four tests in three weeks, as another was detected on March 9.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North Korean state news agency, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Il guided an artillery competition between units of the army on Friday. Pyongyang announced on Saturday it will convene a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly. This is the prime legislative branch in the country. It has 687 members from each of the constituencies in the country.

All parties currently in the body are members of the Democratic Front for the Reunification of Korea national front. Candidates for elections must be members of the front. It is led by the Korean Workers’ Party, which has exercised one-party rule over North Korea since it was founded. The decision comes amidst the coronavirus outbreak, but North Korea officially does not have any cases.

According to Al-Jazeera Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Yemen, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and all Oceanian countries, excluding Australia, Fiji and New Zealand have not confirmed any cases. International experts have doubted North Korea’s claims. A document seen by The Financial Times suggests Pyongyang has sought help internationally for testing.

The report claims the request has been kept secret. This is because of the state principle of juche. This means it officially demands self-reliance.