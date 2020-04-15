Norway announces it has ‘brought coronavirus under control’

Norway says that its coronavirus outbreak is ‘under control’ after a dramatic fall in the rate at which new people have become infected.

Health Minister Bent Hoie said the number of people that each carrier of the disease infects – thought to be around 2.5 without lockdown measures – has fallen to 0.7.

Anything under 1 means the disease has effectively stopped circulating and will start to die off.

Norway has got the virus under control by carrying out 101, 986 people for the virus – or 18,996 tests per million people compared to the UK’s 2,250 tests per million – allowing it to quickly identify and quarantine those with mild symptoms and the people they have come into contact with.

The country also banned sports and cultural events and closed all educational institutions to bring the rate of transfer down.

It has confirmed 5,760 cases of coronavirus and 74 deaths from the disease to date.

Mr Hoie told reporters that scrapping the lockdown measures had been the country’s goal when it enacted them on March 12.

The country’s director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Camilla Stoltenberg, urged caution as there is still uncertainty over the accuracy of the reproduction rate.

But, she conceded, the data has shown a ‘positive development’ in recent weeks.

The government is due to decide on Wednesday whether to extend restrictions – which include the closures of schools and nurseries – beyond April 12.

The number of new daily infections has been falling consistently since April 2, and while death figures have fluctuated, they have remained low.

Norway managed the success by rapidly scaling up testing in the country’s 20 labs from the moment the first infection was identified on February 26.

The large scale testing meant it was able to also test those with mild symptoms and quarantine them and those they had come into contact with, stopping the virus in its tracks.

‘Since the outbreak started, there has been a massive expansion of testing capacity,’ Didrik Vesterheim, senior consultant at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, told the Telegraph.

”We are one of the countries that has tested the highest percentage of our population and the assumption would be that the more you test, the more mild cases you will have among the confirmed cases and (this) will impact the estimation of the mortality.’

The country has also kept restaurants open, although asked people to sit a metre apart at them, along with many businesses and shops. Anyone flying in was also quarantined for two weeks.

Bars were closed across the country, along with public swimming pools, gyms, hairdressers and massage and tattoo parlours.

Open-air jogs were still allowed and most shops and businesses remained open.

The efforts have halted the virus but, according to Professor Arnoldo Frigessi, at the University of Oslo’s Centre for Global Health, that’s ‘just put the brake on the epidemic, not stopped it’. His words were reported by The Local.

Germany’s lockdown measures, which have involved closing schools and mass testing, have also been praised across Europe.

The country stopped short of telling citizens to remain at home, but banned gatherings of more than two people. It also closed restaurants, hair salons and gyms.

Authorities have conducted more than 50,000 tests a day to get ahead of the virus, reports the Financial Times, and has conducted at least 918,460 tests since the outbreak began.

It comes as Norway’s Scandinavian neighbour Sweden announced a sudden spike in deaths on Monday, bringing the country’s total from 401 to 477.

The number of confirmed cases in Sweden also rose from 6,830 to 7,206.

Unlike most European nations, Sweden has refrained from bringing in a full lockdown and has instead asked people to act ‘like adults’ and take sensible precautions themselves.

The country has face mounting criticism for its relaxed approach.

Thousands of doctors and academics including the head of the Nobel foundation have signed a petition urging tougher action, while one scientist accused Sweden of playing ‘Russian roulette with the Swedish population’ as cases gradually rise.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said at the weekend that while some restrictions – such as school closures – may be eased soon, others could continue well into the summer.

As Britain and America start to draw up plans for life after the lockdown, they may look for inspiration from European countries where the coronavirus crisis has already showed signs of peaking.

Austria today became the first country to set out detailed plans for ending the standstill, with smaller shops re-opening on April 14 and larger ones on May 1.

Denmark also plans to start lifting restrictions after Easter, but wants people to ‘work in a more staggered way’ to avoid crowding into trains and buses.

Meanwhile Germany is willing to re-open schools on a regional basis and allow a limited number of people into restaurants if the infection rate stays sufficiently low.

In Italy, which has been under lockdown longer than any other European country, officials are talking about a ‘phase two’ where society learns to ‘live with the virus’ by wearing masks and carrying out more tests.

Italy and Germany are among the countries looking at smartphone tracking, which could allow them to jump on new outbreaks without sending everyone back inside.

All of those countries, along with Spain, have seen signs of improvement in their recent figures which offer hope that the crisis is past its peak. That moment is still to come for Britain and America, which are bracing for one of their bleakest weeks.

However, health officials across Europe warn that life cannot go back ‘from 0 to 100’ immediately and many lockdown measures will remain in place for several more weeks at least.

4,647 cases, 179 deaths

Denmark has been in lockdown since March 11, but wants to start lifting the measures after Easter if there is no surge in new cases.

In an interview with DK last night, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the government was hoping for a ‘gradual, controlled and quiet reopening of Denmark’.

She suggested that people could go to work ‘in a more staggered way’ in order to avoid excessive crowds on public transport.

The PM did not provide details of what a ‘staggered’ return to work might look like.

However, she warned that ‘we will not return to Denmark as it was’ when the first restrictions are lifted.

‘We are not going to be able to squeeze up close together in trains, buses and subways in the way we have become accustomed to,’ she said.

‘Or stand very close together with a whole lot of other people and have a good party together.’

The Danish government ordered the closure of schools, day cares, restaurants, cafes and gyms when the lockdown began, and shut all borders to most foreigners.

There are fears that a deep recession could cause more damage to Denmark than a second virus outbreak. ‘The situation we are in is far more complicated than appreciating human life,’ Frederiksen said last week.

Nonetheless, some business owners have voiced fears that re-opening after Easter would be too early and could actually delay a return to normal if the contagion returns.

12,008 cases, 220 deaths

Austria’s chancellor Sebastian Kurz today became the first European leader to provide specific dates for the end of lockdown measures.

Kurz said the aim was to let smaller shops re-open as soon as April 14, with larger ones and shopping malls opening on May 1 if all goes well.

‘The aim is that from April 14… smaller shops up to a size of 400 square metres, as well as hardware and garden stores can open again, under strict security conditions of course,’ Kurz said at a press conference.

Customers will be required to wear masks when shops re-open, extending a requirement which already applies to supermarkets. Masks will also be compulsory on public transport.

Hotels and restaurants could start to re-open in mid-May, with a decision later this month. Schools will remain closed until mid-May and public events will remain banned until the end of June, Kurz said.

Austria’s health ministry says the rate of new infections has fallen significantly, and Kurz wants to ‘gradually and cautiously return to normality after Easter’ as long as ‘we all remain disciplined during Easter week’.

If the numbers get worse again, the government ‘always has the possibility to hit the emergency brake’ and re-introduce restrictions, he said.

128,948 confirmed cases, 15,887 deaths

Italy is openly talking about a ‘phase two’ in which society will have to ‘create the conditions to live with the virus’ until a vaccine is developed.

Health minister Roberto Speranza says more testing and a beefed-up local health system would be necessary to allow an easing of the lockdown.

He said social distancing would have to remain in place, with more widespread use of personal protective equipment such as face masks.

Testing and ‘contact tracing’ would be extended, including with the use of smartphone apps, in order to contain new outbreaks.

A network of hospitals would also be set up which are specifically dedicated to virus patients, after doctors on existing wards described having to make life-or-death decisions over access to intensive care.

‘There are difficult months ahead. Our task is to create the conditions to live with the virus,’ at least until a vaccine is developed, the health minister told La Repubblica newspaper.

The national lockdown, strictly limiting people’s movements and freezing all non-essential economic activity, will officially last until at least April 13 but it is widely expected to be extended.

95,391 cases, 1,434 deaths

Germany has set out plans to lift restrictions as long as the infection rate remains below 1. That means each patient is infecting less than one other person on average.

If that is achieved, schools could be re-opened on a regional basis, shops could open their doors and restaurants could open with a limit on the number of people in closed rooms.

The plans were set out in an interior ministry document which also says that masks may become compulsory in any public building or on trains and buses.

However, Angela Merkel warned today that restrictions will be lifted ‘step by step’, saying she was not yet willing to put a date on it.

The interior ministry separately announced plans today to put all arriving travellers in quarantine for 14 days, though not including health workers who live nearby.

Germany is also among the countries to suggest that antibody tests could signal a way out of the lockdown, by allowing people with immunity to leave home.

These so-called ‘immunity passports’ could allow people to return to work and travel around Germany without fear that they will spread the virus.

Christian Drosten, the head of virology at Berlin’s Charite hospital, says the tests could also ease the supply of medical equipment, because doctors who are immune would need less protective gear. ‘These tests are the only practical way to get things back to normal,’ he told an NDR podcast recently.

Ministers are also looking to South Korea as a model for how to use smartphone tracking, despite the tough privacy laws in Germany where surveillance is a sensitive subject.

One German institute is developing an app that would enable the proximity and duration of contact between people to be saved for two weeks on phones anonymously and without the use of location data.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will recommend the use of tracking apps if tests on them prove successful.

70,478 cases, 8,078 deaths

France appears less close to ending the lockdown, with the figures improving less clearly than in Italy or Spain.

Deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez has warned that ‘the end of confinement is not yet on the cards, a deadline has not been set’.

‘I remind you of the rule… one goes out only when it is strictly necessary,’ he said.

Questioned about the subject last week, prime minister Edouard Philippe warned that the lockdown could not be lifted in one stroke.

‘It is likely that we are not heading towards a general deconfinement in one go and for everyone,’ he told parliament by video link.

Philippe said the government is ‘fighting hour by hour’ to ward off shortages of essential drugs used to keep patients alive in intensive care.

Statistics office Insee said last month that the lockdown has slashed overall economic activity by 35 per cent, and estimated that every month of shutdown would cut annual GDP by three percentage points.

Services, heavy industry and construction are all taking big hits, Insee said, as factories are shut and only a handful of business sectors, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, remain open.