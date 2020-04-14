‘NOT electable!’ Jeremy Corbyn mocked after vowing ‘solidarity’ with Bernie Sanders

JEREMY CORBYN has been ruthlessly torn apart after vowing “solidarity” with US Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, moaning “the struggle for a better world goes on”.

Jeremy Corbyn, who oversaw the party’s disastrous general election result in December, took to Twitter to respond to a post from the US Presidential candidate after he pulled out of the race to unseat Donald Trump in the White House. The Vermont Senator’s withdrawal clears the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to become the Democratic nomination and take on Mr Trump in November. Following his announcement, Bernie Sanders, who’s political agenda has pushed the Democratic Party sharply to the left, tweeted: “Let us go forward together. The struggle continues.”

Mr Corbyn, who stepped down as Labour leader last week, was quick to respond with his own message of support for Mr Sanders. He tweeted: “Solidarity @berniesanders. “The struggle for a better world goes on.” But Mr Corbyn, who was replaced as the opposition leader by Sir Keir Starmer at the weekend, was quickly torn apart by political critics.

One person tweeted: “Isn’t it now time to admit that Corbynism and Bernieism isn’t ever going to be electable?” Another said: “It’s glorious seeing socialism rejected & left-wing politics being pulled apart in the US and UK. Absolutely Glorious.” A third person said: “Losers transmit echos to each other. The normal people look on in puzzlement. “Can they really be that out of touch and self-absorbed?”

While a fourth person commented: “Alternatively, another stale old socialist realises he won’t win so gives up.” Many were also quick to praise both politicians. Mr Sanders, a former front-runner who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution into the White House, withdrew from the US Presidential race on Wednesday. He admitted he had little hope of nomination following a series nominating contest losses to Mr Biden.

But the defeated Mr Sanders vowed to remain on the ballot in future primaries to gather delegates in order to push the Democratic platform towards his populist anti-corporate agenda, including government-run healthcare system and tax hikes for the rich. He said in a live-streamed speech to supporters from his hometown of Burlington, Vermont: “Then together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history.” He had also said: “I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth, and that is now we are some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path towards victory is virtually impossible.