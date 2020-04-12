‘NOT the time!’ Labour’s Richard Burgon attacked after badly timed tweet with Boris in ICU

Richard Burgon, Labour MP for East Leeds, posted a large list of policies that he was “proud of developing” during his time as Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary – after he failed to keep his job in Sir Keir Starmer’s top team on Monday. However, he was quickly criticised for not wishing Boris Johnson well. One Twitter user said: “Everyone else is wishing the prime minister a recovery from being in intensive care. You’re tweeting about yourself.” Another said: “Richard mate, Labour member and lifetime voter but please, now’s the time to turn on the TV, watch the news and give the politics a rest.”

A third wrote: “Read the room Dicky, read the room.”

A fourth added: “Richard now isn’t the time to boast about your work when we have a PM critically ill.”

One online commentator even said: “Now is definitely NOT the time!”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”.

A spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and is receiving “excellent care”.

Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus at the end of March and has been battling symptoms for more than 10 days.

He was taken to the hospital Sunday at the advice of his doctor, though his office insisted it was merely a precautionary measure.

But Johnson has since been moved into intensive care at Thomas’ Hospital in London, No. 10 Downing Street said in a statement Monday.