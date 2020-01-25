‘Not true!’ Moderate Republican Susan Collins heckles Adam Schiff as he brings up threat report

Republican Susan Collins of Maine yelled out on the Senate floor during a critical closing arguments by Rep. Adam Schiff in the Trump impeachment trial after he referenced a report that Republicans were being threatened to support the president.

‘Not true!’ Collins yelled audibly inside the chamber when Schiff referenced a CBS News report that Republicans were warned if they vote against Trump ‘your head will be on a pike.’

The outburst was a potentially damaging sign for Schiff, a California Democrat who has earned plaudits for his poise and arguments managing the case against Trump. Without Collins and a small handful of Republicans, Democrats have no hope of calling witnesses they believe will blow open the case against Donald Trump.

Without witness, they say it will be a ‘sham trial.’

Other Republicans audibly groused at Schiff’s invoking the report, which was attributed to a Trump confidant and called out the comment publicly after the Democrats concluded their initial case to remove Trump.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who was presiding in the chamber, did not admonish Collins or other lawmakers for speaking without being recognized. Senate rules require senators to sit silently during the trial. During a later stage they must submit questions to both sides in writing only.

Schiff’s comment came as he wrapped up three days of arguments, just after a passage where he sought to appeal to the moral courage of senators willing to buck their party – in a clear appeal to Collins and a small group of Republicans he hopes will vote to allow witnesses and documents for a ‘real trial.’

He referred to the ‘fellowship of officeholders’ and held up those willing to face the wrath of constituents or disagree with their friends. He admonished those who would say: ‘She’s a Republican-in-name-only’ to blast those who may disagree with the party line.

Collins left the chamber afterward walking alongside GOP senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, who as conference chair orchestrate’s the party’s message. Collins is up for reelection in purple state Maine, and has sometimes gone against party leadership, even while regularly disappointing Democrats and occasionally provoking their ire.

As always, Collins was seated next to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, seen as one of just three or four Republicans who might break with Trump and the GOP leadership team that has defended the president even amid controversy.

‘He was doing fine on the moral courage until he got to the head on the pike – that’s where he lost me,’ Murkowski told afterwards. She also denied receiving any threats. Advisors reportedly have urged Trump not to call potential holdouts so as not to risk alienating them.

Murkowski continued: ‘He was speaking along. He’s a good orator, you’ve got to give him that. He was moving right along with the good oratory, and then he got to a couple places. It wasn’t necessary,’ she said. Murkowski clarified that she didn’t mean her vote was decided.

Immediately after Schiff’s closing statement, Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma also called the claims ‘not true.’

He called the remark ‘insulting and demeaning to everyone.’

The blowback raised the potential that Schiff had committed a blunder similar to that by fellow manager Rep. Jerry Nadler, who told senators listening to him that if they vote against witnesses they would be complicit in a cover-up. The remark drew howls from Trump’s legal team – which was followed by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts admonishing both sides.

Earlier, Schiff poked at two areas that have incensed Donald Trump – playing video of his deceased nemesis Sen. John McCain and the president stating Vladimir Putin’s denial of interference in the 2016 election.

Shift concluded his arguments on the first article of impeachment against the president, crediting Trump with giving Russia a ‘propaganda coup,’ and forcing senators to hear direct commentary from McCain seeking to rally the nation around Ukraine.

‘We are all Ukrainians,’ Trump said in 2014 following Russia’s seizure of Crimea – an action that set in motion an international standoff that was still reverberating during the Ukraine affair being argued in Trump’s impeachment.

Schiff played the clip knowing Trump is now back stateside following his trip to Switzerland, and free to watch the trial following his earlier speech.

McCain had warned that ‘this is a chess match reminiscent of the Cold War and we need to realize that and act accordingly.’

Trump famously dismissed McCain’s Vietnam War capture during his own 2016 election campaign, and has continued to inveigh against him even after his death for voting thumbs down on an Obamacare repeal.

McCain was a subject of both admiration and occasional annoyance by his former Senate colleagues, who watched as the Arizona senator and war hero became a surprise witness in the impeachment.

Schiff also made use of video of Trump standing side-by-side with Putin during their Helsinki summit in 2018.

The clip featured Trump parroting what Schiff called a Kremlin talking point denying election interference and an unproven hypothesis that Ukraine somehow has a hacked Democratic server.

‘Where is the server? I want to know where is the server and what is the server saying?’ Trump asks while Putin listens.

On election interference, Trump refused to endorse the view of U.S. intelligence.

‘They said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be,’ Trump said famously, in a line that caused blowback he later tried to clean up.

Schiff said it amounted to a ‘propaganda coup.’

‘ I mean, that’s one hell of a Russian intelligence coup. They got the president of the United States to provide cover for their own interference with our election,’ Schiff said.

‘I would submit to you in the entire length of the cold war, the Soviet Union had no such success, no such success, and why? Because a former mayor of New York persuaded a president of the United States to sacrifice all of that for a cheap shot at his political opponent, for a smear against his political opponent,’ said Schiff, referencing Rudy Giuliani.

‘Was it worth it? I hope it was worth it. I hope it was worth it for the president because it certainly wasn’t worth it for the United States,’ he fumed.

Democrats will wrap up their case against Trump on Friday and cede the Senate floor to the president’s legal team, who is under growing pressure from Republicans to mount a credible defense of Trump.

‘We will conclude the presentation on article 1. We’ll then begin the presentation on article 2, once again applying the constitution and law to the facts on the president’s obstruction of congress. We will then have some concluding thoughts, and then turn it over to the president’s counsel,’ Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager for Democrats, told senators on Friday morning.

Democrats are coming off two 12 hour days where they argued the president committed an impeachable offense and Republicans have complained they have heard nothing new from the prosecution.

And it all sets the stage for next week’s big fight in the impeachment trial – whether or not to call additional witnesses.

With Democrats wrapping their case on Friday, Trump’s defense is scheduled to start on Saturday. On that day, the Senate will come into session at 10 a.m. – earlier than the 1 p.m. it has usually been starting.

And while the president is expected to acquitted of the two articles of impeachment against him in the Republican-controlled Senate, some GOP senators have made it clear they don’t want Trump’s legal team to phone it in.

The president, meanwhile, complained about the start time for his side of the case, saying Saturday was ‘death valley’ on television. Viewership numbers tend to be lower on weekends.

The president blamed Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Schiff for the time slot but it was Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell who set the rules that govern the impeachment trial, including the timing for both sides to speak.

‘After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.,’ the president wrote on Twitter.

There was talk on Capitol Hill that Saturday could be a shorter session for the viewership reason and because signs of fatigue are growing among both sides after multiple 12 hour plus days of the trial.

A shorter session would allow lawmakers to get a weekend break and for the senators running for the Democratic presidential nomination – Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar – to get some time on the campaign trail.

Trump complained Friday morning the trial was interfering with the November election, but likely meant his re-election bid and not the Democratic primary contest.

‘The Impeachment Hoax is interfering with the 2020 Election – But that was the idea behind the Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems Scam attack. They always knew I did nothing wrong!,’ he tweeted.

Meanwhile, there are mutterings among some Republicans that the Trump legal team needs to mount substantive defense on the merits of the case and not just phone it in, Politico reported.

Saturday’s presentation by Trump’s team, which includes White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and the president’s private attorney Jay Sekulow, will be the first time the public has seen Trump’s side fully present its case.

Trump’s team ‘has never presented its case since it did not do so in the House,’ said Republican Sen. Susan Collins. ‘Unlike the House managers, who partially presented when the motions were being debated, the president’s attorneys chose not to do that. It’s not finished yet … so it’s difficult to judge.’

Sekulow told reporters in the Capitol on Thursday the defense will argue Trump’s conduct does not constitute an impeachable offense by laying out that there are ‘multiple schools of thought on what is and is not an impeachable offense.’

That will show ‘the actions alleged and the actions of the president do not reach that level no matter which school of thought you’re on,’ he said.

Trump’s legal team has 24 hours spread over three days to defend the president. The attorneys do not have to use all that time and there is some thought they may not.

That would set up a vote next week on what is expected to be the most contentious issue in the trial – whether or not to call additional witnesses.

Schumer wants to bring in four – including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

McConnell has been reluctant to call in any additional witnesses despite President Trump saying he’d like to hear from Hunter Biden about his work in the Ukraine.

There was talk earlier in the week of a witness deal – Democrats get Bolton and Republicans get Hunter Biden – but Schumer later said that was ‘off the table.’

Democrats only need four Republicans to join them to vote to hear from additional witnesses. There are some GOP senators who have indicated they’d be opening to hearing more evidence but it’s unclear if there are enough votes to make that happen.

But first Democrats need to wrap up their case. They spent Thursday focused on the first article of impeachment – abuse of power.

There were a sense of restlessness among senators as the day drug on with several of the president’s allies complaining they were hearing no new information.

Schiff tried to make nice with Republican senators late Thursday night, thanking them for their attention to Democrats’ case – despite some of them showing their contempt by playing with toys and others making paper airplanes and reading a book.

He and the other Democratic impeachment managers had spent hours calling the president an abuser of his power who is, he said, a ‘danger’ to national security.

‘You cannot trust him to do what is right for his country,’ he said at the end of a day which lasted from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ‘You can trust that he will do right for Donald Trump. That is why you must vote to remove him.’

Exhaustion seemed to be the theme of Thursday as the long hours appeared to get to both sides.

Schiff declined to answer reporters questions after the day wrapped, saying he was tired.

And Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters ‘one pooped puppy’ who was headed home for a glass of wine and a bath.

The Alaska senator had spent the 12 hour day sitting diligently at her desk in the chamber, listening intently and wearing an orange shaw wrapped around her shoulders in the chilly room.

Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina presented some of his colleagues with fidget spinners to help them pass the time – in a gesture that underlined the GOP’s talking point that the trial is dragging on without presenting new information.

The children’s toy, which features three metal or plastic arms that can be spun around a center, is touted as a stress-reliever and sometimes recommended for kids with attention-deficit issues.

Republicans also have complained about the repetitive nature of the trial.

‘You want to take an aspirin to get away from the repetitive headache,’ said Congressman Mark Meadows, a staunch Trump ally, said of the trial on Thursday morning.