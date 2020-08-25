‘Nothing suspicious’ found following Department of Health evacuation

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health was evacuated this afternoon after what was thought to be a suspicious package was discovered.

Gardaí, three ambulances and four fire engines attended the scene at the Miesian Plaza on Baggot Street in Dublin city centre. The alarm was raised shortly after 1pm.

Defence Forces technicians were at the scene; both sides of Baggot Street outside the building remained closed for a time this afternoon.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Baggot Street Lower. A suspicious parcel was discovered in the Department of Health.”

In an updated statement to TheJournal.ie, Gardaí said that “Nothing suspicious was uncovered at the scene. Garda inquiries into the source of the package are continuing.”

Last year, the Department was evacuated after an envelope full of non-hazardous white powder was sent to the building.