Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis announces he has coronavirus

Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis has annouced he has coronavirus. He was in attendance at the home game in the Championship Forest played against Millwall on Friday which they lost 3-0.

Marinakis said in a statement: “The recent virus has visited me and I felt obliged to let the public know. “I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions. “I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.” Marinakis was in attendance for the 3-0 defeat to Millwall in the Championship but it is not known if he had already contracted the virus. The 52-year-old, who also owns Olympiakos, was said to be in contact with players at the club at the stadium.

Arsenal have since released a statement as Marinakis was in attendance for the Europa League match two weeks ago. It read: “Our home match with Olympiacos was played on Thursday 27th February and none of our staff who came into contact with him on that matchday have reported any symptoms since. “We continue to follow strict protocols with regard to Coronavirus. We’re following the Government health guidelines and have additional procedures in place to protect our players and staff. “This has included regular deep cleaning of areas used by players at Emirates Stadium and our training centre.” It follows several announcements this morning that games are set to be played behind closed doors.

Manchester United and Wolves will play their Europa League matches on Thursday with no fans in attendance and La Liga have ruled the next two rounds of fixtures will have no supporters present. Austrian health minister Rudolf Anschober reportedly said on Tuesday that all outdoor events in the country with more than 500 people would be cancelled until mid-April. UEFA has been in contact with both LASK and United, as well as local and national authorities, ahead of the last-16 first leg in Linz, where local media has suggested the match will be played without supporters. LASK said in a statement posted on their English Twitter feed: “Health Minister Anschober says that football matches will still go ahead meaning that no @EuropaLeague or @OEFBL games will be cancelled, but may be played behind closed doors.”

Sports bodies met with government ministers in the UK on Monday at a meeting chaired by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to discuss contingency plans in relation to Covid-19. There has been talk Premier League and English Football League games could be played behind closed doors but Gary Neville, the joint-owner of Sky Bet League Two side Salford, has joined those rejecting that as an alternative. “I do NOT support matches played behind closed doors,” former England and Manchester United defender Neville said on Twitter.