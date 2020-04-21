Novak Djokovic admits tennis career could be over as he opposes coronavirus vaccination

Novak Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles and currently leads the world rankings ahead of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, but the Serbian might be pushed into an early retirement if vaccinations become compulsory

Novak Djokovic is worried that his stance over a potential coronavirus vaccination could signal the end of his record-breaking tennis career.

The ongoing pandemic has already taken thousands of lives across the globe, leaving the return of professional sport in limbo with focus placed on the safety of athletes, staff and spectators.

There have been growing hopes in recent weeks that a vaccine would allow life to get back to relative normality later this year, but that is something that has evoked mixed emotions from the Serbian.

The 32-year-old believes that vaccinations could be made customary in order for the tennis calendar to return to schedule, before adding that he could yet change his mind.

“Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” he said in a live Facebook chat on Sunday.

“But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision.

“I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”

Djokovic has won five of the last seven Grand Slam finals on his way to 17 major titles, sitting just three behind Roger Federer’s all time record of 20.

Former world No.1 Amelie Mauresmo gave her thoughts over the potential return of tennis last month, bringing up the idea that they should be universal before players get back into action.

She said: “International circuit players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the four corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis.”

The Serbian had received praise last week for trying to put together a fund to help lower-ranked players receive income, with both Federer and Rafael Nadal also involved.

He told fellow pro Stanislas Wawrinka on Instagram: “I spoke to Roger and Rafa a few days ago and we had a conversation about the near future of tennis.

“A majority of players ranked between 250 to 700 or 1,000 don’t have federation support or sponsors and are independent and left alone.

“Players hopefully will [also] contribute collectively to the relief fund that the ATP [and others] will distribute using models and criteria.”