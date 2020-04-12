Number 10 responds to Trump’s treatment offer as Boris remains in ICU

NUMBER 10 has thanked US President Donald Trump after he offered to help with Boris Johnson after he was taken into intensive care due to his coronavirus symptoms worsening.

Following the Prime Minister’s transfer to St Thomas’ Hospital ICU, Mr Trump asked two medicine companies to get in touch with Number 10 immediately. UK officials are said to be in “constant contact” with Mr Trump’s administration.

Responding to Mr Trump’s offer, a spokesman for the Mr Johnson said: “We are grateful for all of the warm wishes the Prime Minister has received overnight. “We are confident the Prime Minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service. “Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors.” A spokesman said that the Prime Minister is “stable” and in “good spirits”. Mr Johnson is currently breathing without assistance.

It is unclear which pharmaceutical companies were contacted for the experimental treatment. Mr Trump yesterday held a conference call with US pharmaceutical and biotech companies Genetech, Amgen, Gilead and Regenereon. Mr Trump could be offering the drug hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial treatment he has described as a “game changer” in the fight against the novel disease. The US President told his daily news conference on Monday: “I want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We are very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago. And Americans are all praying for his recovery. “He has been a really good friend pretty something special. “Very strong. Resolute, he does not quit. Does not give up.” Of his conference call with the US drug companies on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: “We have made tremendous progress on therapeutics.