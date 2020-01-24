Nurse who claims she was raped by a Lyft driver files a lawsuit against the ride-sharing company

A nurse who accused a Lyft driver of raping her in St. Louis has filed a lawsuit accusing the ride-sharing company of prioritizing profits over passenger safety.

Cristen Giangarra’s lawsuit is the latest of dozens filed by women across the country who have claimed they were sexually assaulted by Lyft drivers.

Giangarra, a 30-year-old registered nurse, is listed only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit but she identified herself during a news conference Thursday.

Giangarra said she was assaulted in June by 53-year-old Larry Donnell Ward of St. Peters, Missouri.

‘This was a vicious attack on an unsuspecting and innocent young woman who trusted Lyft to have screened its drivers to ensure her safety’, Ms Giangarra’s attorney, Michael Gallagher of Chicago, said in a statement.

‘When Cristen got in the vehicle that night, she had no idea that Lyft had actually sent a predator to pick her up and take her home.’

Miss Giangarra says she was attacked after getting a lift from the Tin Roof bar in downtown St. Louis after a night out in June last year.

Ward was charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping in December after DNA testing was completed.

Lyft banned him for life. Both Ward and Lyft are named in the lawsuit.

Giangarra said she had been out drinking and contacted Lyft for a ride home. She said she acted responsibly by not drinking and driving ‘and ultimately I was punished for this decision.’

A probable cause statement in December said Ward turned off his ride-sharing location software, deviated from the route to the woman’s requested destination and took her instead to a secluded street. A rape kit was tested and the results matched Ward’s DNA, according to the statement.

Ward’s attorney, Daniel Juengel, said Ward denies the allegations. Juengel said the lawsuit ‘shows that this is a case about this woman trying to get money.’

Lyft spokeswoman Dana Davis said in a statement that the company launched 15 new features last year aimed at protecting riders and drivers, ‘including in-app emergency assistance, continuous criminal background monitoring of all of our drivers and mandatory feedback for rides rated less than four stars to ensure we are tracking any level of problematic behavior by drivers.’

Davis said Lyft also has partnered with an anti-sexual violence organization on required sexual violence prevention education.

‘Our work on safety is never done, and we will continue to invest in new features, policies and protocols to ensure Lyft is the safest form of transportation for our riders and drivers,’ Davis said.

Lyft operates in 656 cities in the U.S. and Canada and was valued at $24 billion in its initial public offering last year, the lawsuit said.

‘Lyft’s phenomenal growth is due in large part to lax hiring and security screening processes along with an evasion of regulations that make it easy for individuals to become Lyft drivers,’ the lawsuit said.

Dozens of women have filed lawsuits against Lyft in recent months, claiming that they were sexually assaulted by the company´s drivers.

The women said Lyft did not do enough to keep them safe, and several said that when they reported the incidents, Lyft did little or nothing to make it right.

‘They didn´t even really say sorry at all. They just said, `OK, well we´re going to send you your money back,´’ said Caroline Miller, 21, who says she was raped by a Lyft driver after a night out celebrating her birthday. ‘I didn´t even get an email. It was crazy. They kind of just pushed it under the rug, and were like, `whatever.´’

Miller is one of 19 women who jointly filed a lawsuit against Lyft in December. They argued Lyft could have done more to protect passengers by requiring in-car video monitoring and conducting fingerprint-based background checks, and they said Lyft does not adequately investigate customer complaints of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Lyft declined an interview for the story but spokeswoman Ashley Adams said in an email, ‘Not a day passes when we aren’t thinking about the safety of our platform.’

Adams said Lyft launched more than 15 new safety features in the past few months, including in-app emergency assistance, continuous criminal background monitoring of drivers and mandatory feedback for rides rated less than four stars.