NYC hotel where Meghan Markle had her baby shower has $100,000 ‘fool proof’ Valentine’s Day package

The New York City hotel where Meghan Markle celebrated her American baby shower last year has a ‘fool proof’ Valentine’s Day package — that costs nearly $100,000.

The Mark has announced its very upscale offerings for the romantic holiday this year, listing quite a few lavish amenities that they promise will ensure you ‘can’t screw up’ the occasion.

They include a $700 lingerie set, a $16,500 bracelet, and — priciest of all — an all-inclusive stay in the penthouse with thousands of dollars worth of gifts for $97,126.

The five-star Upper East Side hotel is calling their list of amenities ‘The Mark’s Fool Proof Valentine’s Day Menu.’

Guests staying there for Valentine’s Day can purchase any or all of the items as add-ons.

The most affordable option is a box of chocolates from French macaron bakery Ladurée and a teddy bear for just $60.

For $95, there’s a dozen roses with a ‘sentimental handwritten card,’ and guests can also enjoy the Valentine’s Day menu at the Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges for $168 per person.

A couples’ massage will set guests back $480, a set of Osetra caviar and Billecart-Salmon champagne is $365, and a La Perla lingerie set comes with $700 added to the bill.

And it gets pricier. Guests can have a Tom Ford watch waiting in their room for their significant other for $3,590, or a Sidney Garber rolling bracelet for $16,500.

The really big spenders can get all of that for $22,126 — and those really looking to splurge can splash out $97,126 for each of those gifts and a stay in the penthouse.

The Mark imagines the message behind that option is ‘Please forgive me. I [heart]you a lot.’

It’s not such a surprise that the final package costs so much when one considers that a one-night stay in the penthouse, without any add-ons, is $75,000 — making it the country’s most expensive hotel room.

The 10,000-square-foot space boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, five fireplaces, a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace that overlooks Central Park, two powder rooms, two wet bars, a dining room, a conservatory, and a living room that can be ‘transformed into a full-size Grand Ballroom.’

In February 2019, Serena Williams and Amal Clooney hosted a baby shower for Meghan Markle here.

The location was chosen by Serena, who is reportedly a long-time fan of The Mark’s in-house restaurant, The Mark by Jean-Georges.