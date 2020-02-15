NYPD cop is injured after being shot while sitting in his patrol car in The Bronx

The horrific moment an NYPD cop is shot at during what is being called an assassination attempt has been caught on surveillance camera.

Two uniformed officers were sitting in a locked police van with emergency lights activated when a man is seen approaching them.

Commissioner Dermot Shea said the suspect started a conversation with the officers about 8.30pm on Saturday.

Police believe the man asked the officers for directions before pulling out a gun ‘without provocation,’ the commissioner said.

The New York Post reports that a six-year-veteran cop was grazed on the chin and neck after the suspect fire off multiple rounds into the van without provocation.

The victim is said to have been sitting in the marked patrol van with a partner when they were approached by a man looking for directions from the passenger side of the vehicle.

When they rolled down their window, witnesses say both cops noticed the man was holding a gun and attempted to escape by hitting the gas and attempting to drive away, New York Daily News reports.

The man fired multiple shots, striking the officer behind the wheel in the chin and neck. Shea said the bullets narrowly missed the officer’s carotid artery.

‘He is lucky to be alive,’ Shea said. ‘He is expected to make a full recovery and it is a miracle.’

The commissioner indicated that the shooter was not in custody, saying officers had a description of a man between the ages of 20 and 30. Neither officer returned fire.

The shooting happened near the junction of East 163 and Barretto streets, where the officers were stationed because of recent drug activity and violence, Shea said.

The officer’s partner drove him to a hospital nearby, where Shea and Mayor Bill de Blasio held a press conference. Shea said the partners had been friends since middle school.

The officer will be held for observation overnight and Shea anticipated he could likely be discharged Sunday.

De Blasio echoed Shea’s characterization of the shooting, calling it ‘an attempt to assassinate police officers.’

‘There’s just too much hatred out there right now,’ De Blasio said.

Shea said the Saturday night shooting ‘harkens back to some bad times,’ referencing previous assassinations, including the 2017 fatal shooting of police officer Miosotis Familia as she sat in her patrol vehicle in the Bronx.

The victim’s partner is said to be uninjured and rushed the victim to hospital in the van.

An aviation unit was requested around 9pm to help search for the suspect.

Police are advising to stay away from the area. Emergency vehicles are still in the area.