Oasis and Warehouse: Who owns Oasis and Warehouse?

OASIS and Warehouse have announced they have gone into administration. Who owns Oasis and Warehouse?

Oasis and Warehouse went into administration on Wednesday, April 15. The announcement means around 1,800 members of staff will be placed on the Government’s furlough scheme, while 202 workers have been made redundant as owners try to find a way out. Professional services company Deloitte has been brought in to manage the crisis.

Who owns Warehouse and Oasis? The Oasis and Warehouse group, which includes men’s online store The Idle Man, currently employs 2,000 people in the UK. 41 head office roles have been retained for now to assist with the administration process. Oasis, Warehouse and Idle Man will continue to run online while bosses work out what’s best for the firm’s future. Warehouse and Oasis are owned by Aurora Fashions, who also own fashion label Coast. The owner of Aurora Fashions in Kaupthing Bank, which has its headquarters in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Rob Harding, joint administrator at Deloitte, said: “COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the entire retail industry and not least the Oasis Warehouse group. “Despite management’s best efforts over recent weeks, and significant interest from potential buyers, it has not been possible to save the business in its current form. “Therefore today it has been placed into administration. “As administrators we appreciate the cooperation and support from the management, employees, customers, landlords and suppliers, whilst we investigate options for the business. This is clearly an unprecedented and difficult time.”

Chief executive of Oasis Warehouse, Hash Ladha, complimented the “hard work and dedication” of the company’s workers. Mr Ladha said: “This is a situation that none of us could have predicted a month ago, and comes as shocking and difficult news for all of us. “We as a management team have done everything we can to try and save the iconic brands that we love. “These are amazing brands and the business is full of tenacious, talented and determined people. “I am confident that my colleagues, together with Deloitte, will find the best outcome for the business.”

What about other brands? High streets in the UK are facing a tough and unprecedented challenge as they try to adapt to the coronavirus crisis. The temporary closure of many shops and businesses has increased financial pressure on retailers. Independent retail expert Clare Bailey told BBC News that retailers were already under strain the last few years thanks to the uncertainty surround Brexit.

Ms Bailey said: “Coronavirus was the final straw of all the straws that broke the camel’s already very broken back.” Some retailers, like Primark, have taken the decision to cancel orders with their suppliers. New Look recently informed its suppliers that payment for stock which was already sitting in the shops would be delayed indefinitely. Last week, department store chain Debenhams, which employs around 22,000 people, announced it had entered administration for the second time this year.

All of its 142 UK stores remain closed in line with Government lockdown measures and the company said it would work hard to re-open and trade through as many stores as possible. Meanwhile, Cath Kinston filed for administration, putting 950 jobs on the line.

Who owns Warehouse and Oasis?

What about other brands?