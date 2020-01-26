Obama called Donald Trump a fascist during 2016 election

Then-President Barack Obama said that Donald Trump is ‘a fascist’ during the 2016 election, according to Senator Tim Kaine.

Kaine, then the Democratic vice presidential candidate, was caught on camera telling his running mate Hillary Clinton of the remark, in footage included in the new Hulu documentary about her.

‘President Obama called me last night and said: ‘Tim, remember, this is no time to be a purist. You’ve got to keep a fascist out of the White House,” Kaine tells Clinton in a clip from the documentary Hillary, which NBC News was able to preview.

Kaine then laughed and added that Obama ‘knows me and he knows that I could tend to err.’ Clinton replies, nodding, ‘I echo that sentiment.’

She then puts her hands to her chest and says, ‘But that’s really — the weight of our responsibility is so huge.’

Clinton appeared at the premiere of Hillary the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

But she was spotted leaving out of the back of the Ray Theater in Park City, Utah, before the screening of the film began, in exclusive pictures for the DailyMail.com.

The four-part documentary series that will be available on Hulu on March 6.

The documentary has already made headlines, after the Hollywood Reporter revealed that in one clip from it, Clinton trash talks Senator Bernie Sanders, her foe in 2016 and a front-runner for the nomination in 2020.

‘He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,’ Clinton says in the documentary.

‘Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician.

‘It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,’ she adds.

Sanders, 78, pushed Clinton to the wire four years ago in an acrimonious, months-long battle for the party’s nomination. Clinton won that race but lost to Trump.

In an abrupt about-face, Hillary Clinton said Tuesday night that she would endorse her 2016 rival Bernie Sanders if he wins the Democratic nomination to face President Donald Trump in November.

The former secretary of state had earlier refused to say whether she would endorse Sanders in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, instead telling the outlet: ‘I’m not going to go there yet.’ She had also offered a broad condemnation of the progressive candidate’s style of politics.

‘I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!’ Clinton tweeted Tuesday night. ‘But, to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.’