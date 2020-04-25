Oblivious pedestrian fails to spot huge RHINO lumbering towards him as he crosses a road

This is the moment an oblivious pedestrian fails to spot a huge rhino lumbering towards him as he crosses the road.

The footage was shot just outside Chitwan National Park in Nepal after the beast wandered out from the nearby forest.

The video begins showing the animal wandering through the street, seemingly unbothered by its surroundings.

It walks past shops and stalls as people in the area gather round to look at the mammal.

As it joins another road, a pedestrian is seen coming into view crossing the road. He doesn’t appear to notice the animal approaching at all.

The rhino makes a small attempt to follow him and jogs behind him for a few seconds before losing interest.

The man filming can be heard laughing in the background as the animal then walks off in the other direction.

The person who posted the video which is on Twitter said that rhinos venturing out from the forest happens a lot.