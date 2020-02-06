Ocean Spray’s CEO is fired over harassment allegation

The president and CEO of cranberry marketing cooperative Ocean Spray has been fired over allegations that he violated the company’s policy against harassment.

Bobby Chacko, who had led the Massachusetts-based agricultural cooperative since March 2018, was fired on Monday, the Boston Globe reported.

It’s unclear how Chako is accused of violating the anti-harassment policy.

‘At Ocean Spray, we have pledged to hold everyone accountable and ensure that every decision is made in the best interest of the cooperative,’ board chairman Peter Dhillon said in a statement.

‘It should be noted that Bobby Chacko helped to right the ship at Ocean Spray and set us on a new path. However, no matter how valuable someone’s contributions may be, we simply cannot accept a violation of our company policy,’ Dhillon said.

Chako could not be immediately reached for comment.

James White, the former president and CEO of Jamba Juice, will succeed Chako as interim Ocean Spray CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

‘In James White, we have an interim CEO who has served as a Board Adviser and is well acquainted with the growth plan we have laid out,’ said Dhillon.

‘Combine that knowledge with his remarkable track record at other leading brands, including in the beverage space, and we believe James is ideally suited to keep Ocean Spray on a path to success in the immediate future.’

Chacko, a former executive at Mars Inc and the Coca-Cola, joined Ocean Spray in 2017 as senior vice president and chief global growth officer.

He was promoted to CEO in March 2018 after the departure of Randy Papadellis.

His tenure came at a difficult time for the company, in the midst of a cranberry surplus that put financial pressure on the brand.

He reportedly responded with aggressive staffing cuts, even as his innovation team was pushed to bring new cranberry-based products to market.

In October, the innovation team announced its first stand-alone brand, Atoka, an herbal wellness line incorporating cranberries.