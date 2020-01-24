Octi is a new AR-powered social network that will let you become friends through your camera

This week, a new AR-centric social networking app launched, which will let users pull up their friends’ profiles by pointing their smartphone camera at them.

Called Octi, the app will let people make a personal profile by choosing photos, favorite songs from Spotify, fun links from YouTube, and sticker-like custom messages.

These details won’t fill out a boxy user profile. Instead, they’ll hover around you as a halo of thumbnail-sized icons whenever someone with the app on their phone points their camera at you.

Octi uses facial recognition software to identify whether someone you point your camera at has a profile, and will automatically pull it up as an AR overlay if you’re already connected as friends.

The app will also let you add new friends by pointing your camera at someone and then send them a friend request, so long as they have a profile with Octi.

The idea for the app came from Justin Fuisz, Octi’s CEO, who wanted to create a social network that was more about in-person experiences instead of solitary scrolling through a web browser.

‘I want people to use [Octi] when they’re together, sitting on that couch or wherever, and they would typically ignore each other and take out Instagram,’ he told CNN.

‘I want them to use it to connect, to communicate, express culture, share music, brands — all this fun stuff that people are already doing in other ways, but I want them to do it in the real world, when they’re together.’

Fuisz says the app could eventually connect with a wider variety of outside apps, like Venmo-style payment software or dating apps, which would be integrated into the AR profile view as interactive icons.

The company made it to launch with the help of $12million from a number of tech investors, including InBev, Live Nation, and Josh Kushner, presidential adviser Jared Kushner’s younger brother.

Fuisz says he tested the app with several thousand high school students in and around Los Angeles, where the company is based.

The company promises it will respect users’ privacy and personal data, but it’s not yet clear how.

It’s also unclear what protections will be afforded to people who are filmed, tagged, or identified by Octi users without knowing or consenting, something that is an issue for a variety of software applications that use facial recognition.

‘I’m concerned about the fact that facial recognition is being used,’ Engin Kirda, a cybersecurity expert at Northeastern University, told CNN, ‘and I’m concerned that you can point the camera at a person and their name could pop up.’

The app is currently available on iOS and Android.