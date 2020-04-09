Odion Ighalo credits Man Utd players for helping him settle at Old Trafford

Odion Ighalo has hit the ground running at Manchester United – and the former Watford striker insists Juan Mata, David de Gea and Sergio Romero for helping him settle in

Odion Ighalo has thanked “brothers” Juan Mata, David de Gea and Sergio Romero for helping him settle in at Manchester United after his move from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

The former Watford striker, 30, has hit the ground running at Old Trafford, despite initial doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bring him back to England.

In his first eight appearances for United, Ighalo has already bagged four goals – including a brace away at Derby in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

And the Nigerian has credited Mata, De Gea and Romero – three players he can communicate with in Spanish – for making him feel welcome at the club immediately.

“I have a lot of guys there who have helped me. The guys in the dressing room are very good guys,” he said during an Instagram Q&A session on Tuesday afternoon.

“The first time I stepped my feet in that dressing room – wow. There are two or three players that took me and made me feel welcome and comfortable.

“After two or three days we started living like brothers, like I’ve been there for five years, laughing together and cracking jokes together.

“Especially Juan Mata, De Gea and the other goalkeeper Romero, because they speak Spanish and I speak Spanish.”

United have the option to buy Ighalo outright from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai at the end of the season.

Regardless of his Old Trafford future, though, the player is happy to have silenced his initial doubters.

“Firstly it was, “Why are you going to England?”, with your age and all and that it is one of the biggest teams in the world,” he added.

“Number two, nobody gave me a chance but I know I’m a hard worker. I don’t get carried away, I don’t listen. I do my work and just remain focused.

“When I came to Manchester United I pictured what I wanted to attain but I did not say a word, I did not go solo.

“People on social media can always talk but you do not need to speak to people that you do not know. You must focus and do your job. The same people that criticise you will praise you when you do well and when they praise you, you can’t get carried away.

“I am telling you, If I miss one chance now they will insult me, you understand? [Now] It’s, “Ighalo you are the best”, but okay, one chance I miss and they will insult me so do not get carried away with hype, praise or criticism because those things are bound to happen.”