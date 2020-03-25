Odion Ighalo facing uncertain future at Man Utd despite transfer agreement

Odion Ighalo arrived from Shanghai Shenhua on loan at Manchester United in a surprising loan deal but has been a hit under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Odion Ighalo is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis gripping the planet.

That is despite the fact the Red Devils want to make his loan permanent.

The Nigeria international was a shock signing in January after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately scoured for a striker.

It came after the injury to Marcus Rashford which left United light up front.

Bournemouth’s Josh King was the first choice but when that fell through it left Ighalo as the only option, who grew up a United fan and forced the move through.

However, he has already surpassed expectations after four goals in three starts and the club want to make his loan permanent.

But the loan itself could present problems with it set to expire on May 31.

The agreement was reached with the idea that he would be present for the Europa League final should United get there.

However, the coronavirus has decimated the football calendar and it remains to be seen how either the Europa League or the Premier League will be finished this campaign.

ESPN report that United would have to renegotiate a deal with Shanghai Shenhua while needing special permission from FIFA to keep the striker beyond July 1, when all loans across Europe’s major leagues expire.

Shanghai have placed a £15m valuation on the player, who turns 31 in the summer, and the Red Devils are happy to pay, the Daily Mail report.

Ighalo is currently on £300,000-a-week in China while United have been forking out £130,000-a-week for his services.

The forward was initially seen as a stop-gap to help boost an injury-stricken squad but Solskjaer has hinted a permanent deal could be on the way.

The Norwegian was suitably impressed after United’s win over LASK in the Europa League, where Ighalo scored a brilliant opener.

“He will improve and get better,” he said.

“He has qualities we saw in him that we needed. And we will still need those qualities next season — so let’s see what we will do.”