Ohio catholic school fires gay teacher when parents expressed ‘concern’ that he was married

An Ohio catholic school teacher who had been educating students for more than two decades has been fired for being married to a man.

The teacher – named in a Change.org petition demanding his reinstatement as Jim Zimmerman – had been teaching English at Alter High School for 23 years.

According to Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert, the decision not to renew Zimmerman’s contract was made by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati after someone expressed ‘concern’ to the office of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr.

The contract non-renewal was for the 2020-2021 school year, the Dayton Daily News reports.

‘It’s a very unfortunate circumstance for the teacher and the Alter community,’ Lambert said. ‘Some things are taken out of our hands as an Archdiocese-owned school.’

The petition demanding his reinstatement has received more than 10,000 signatures.

‘He is a teacher who does not just teach the curriculum but also teaches important life lessons,’ Alter High School alum Michael Ferguson said in the petition directed at The Archdiocese of Cincinnati and Pope Francis.

‘His class is always fun to be in and he is constantly entertaining his students keeping them engaged. He has puzzle Fridays which almost everyone loves.’

Students and alumni were outraged after learning that the longtime teacher’s contract was not going to be renewed.

Teachers at Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinatti schools are required to sign a ‘teacher minister’ contract, every year, that includes an agreement to not partake in conduct that is ‘in contradiction to Catholic social doctrine or morals.’

Listed in the contract are examples such as ‘cohabitation outside marriage, sexual activity out of wedlock and same-sex sexual activity.’

Promotion of such behavior is also a violation, the contract states.

On Monday, the school posted a statement to Facebook, citing ‘a great deal of online and social media discussion’ after parents and students rallied behind the teacher.

They added that they would ‘adhere to Archdiocesan policy’ before taking the post down.

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Ohio’s ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. But there is no law prohibiting employment discrimination based on one sexual orientation, according to the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

Jennifer Schack, spokeswoman for the Archdiocese, said that the church ‘values all of our teachers.’

‘Our Catholic schools expect teachers and staff to be witnesses to the teaching of the Catholic Church in both word and deed. Public witness is a critical part of Catholic education,’ Schack said. ‘These expectations are clearly articulated in our teacher-minister contracts.’