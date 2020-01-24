Ohio judge apologizes for writing homophobic letters to his college newspaper in the 1990s

A judge in northwest Ohio deeply apologized Thursday for a pair of homophobic letters-to-the-editor he wrote to his college newspaper in the 1990s.

Maumee Municipal Court Judge Dan Hazard issued the apology after the letters were found in the online archive of The Lantern at Ohio State University.

One letter Hazard wrote in 1992 suggested gay people who had contracted AIDS deserved the life-threatening condition. Hazard refers to gay people in the letter as ‘savages’ and challenges anyone ‘to name any civilized nation that looks at queers as “normal human beings”.’

‘I am a homophobic because I am afraid for the future of this nation,’ Hazard declared in the letter.

A second letter, written the next year, questioned the safety of living as a gay person. ‘I beg of the homosexual community one thing: Please keep your AIDS to yourselves,’ he wrote.

In the letter, Hazard ponders whether the ‘homosexual lifestyle’ is ‘safe’.

When making his apology, Hazard was quick to distance himself from the remarks made nearly 30 years ago. Hazard was elected judge in 2017.

‘I wrote this [letter]and another of the same tone as a teenage college student 27 years ago and by no means hold those beliefs today,’ Hazard said in his apology to The Blade in Toledo.

‘I have zero excuse and could not attempt to justify it then or now. It was hurtful to anyone that saw it in 1993 or today. I am sorry that it will hurt even more people today including my gay and transgender family and friends whom I love dearly.’

Hazard said he works to treat every litigant and attorney with that same respect ‘no matter their background, experience or gender identity and will continue to do so.’

‘Throughout my career, I have befriended and represented many gay clients. I have done so zealously without reservation,’ he added.

‘One of the first weddings I officiated after taking the bench was of a same-sex couple. I did so with respect and dignity.’

Hazard was pleased he was able to offer his apology.

Respect is owed not only in the courtroom but in all of society,’ he concluded.

Equality Toledo Executive Director Sheena Barnes said, despite the time that’s passed, ‘the words are still deeply harmful to our community.’

‘This article still showcases the hatred and stereotypes the LGBTQ community fights against today in 2020,’ she told The Blade. ‘We understand the judge recognized his thoughts as harmful, and we welcome him and his staffers to stop by our office for training or conversation.’

Harzard’s Facebook profile indicates that he graduated from The Ohio State University in 1996 before graduating from the University of Toledo College of Law in 2001.