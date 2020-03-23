Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Romelu Lukaku’s chat before striker’s Man Utd departure

Romelu Lukaku has been a hit at Inter Milan since his Man Utd transfer exit and he claims manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not want him to leave Old Trafford last summer

Romelu Lukaku claims Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to convince him to stay at the club before his summer departure.

Lukaku left Old Trafford last August after a two-year spell in which he faced much criticism as he took his talents to Serie A with Inter Milan.

The Belgian striker has impressed at the San Siro, scoring 17 league goals in just 25 games, whilst Solskjaer insisted in September it was the “right decision” to move on from the former Chelsea and Everton man.

But Lukaku has now declared that Solskjaer wanted him to stay, only for him to respond to the request by telling him it was “over” and he “didn’t have the energy” to continue at the club.

In a YouTube interview with Ian Wright, Lukaku said: “One bad year can happen to everybody in their career. It was just done for me. You know what happened behind the scenes, it was just done. For me it was done.

“It was a difficult situation where for myself I had to make a decision where I have to go somewhere where I can learn other aspects of my game and work with somebody that wanted me as well.

“Ole wanted me to stay, but I told him I was over. I didn’t have the energy. All credit to him because he’s been a man and he helped me make the move away.”

Despite his departure, Lukaku says Solskjaer is doing a “good job” at the club and wished them the best for the future.

“They’re going the right way because they’re bringing in the right players,” Lukaku said. “Ole is doing a good job and the results are going for them. I’m wishing them nothing but the best.

“It’s a club that gave me a platform that I’ve never seen in my life, so for me to be disrespectful about Man U or any other club I played for in England I think is a bit childish. I think I went past that stage of talking back to people.”