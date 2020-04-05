Olivier Giroud ‘rejects Chelsea contract extension’ as striker plots exit

Olivier Giroud’s time at Chelsea is set to come to and end as the World Cup winner grows frustrated at his lack of playing time under Frank Lampard after missing out on a January move

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be on the lookout for a new striker when the transfer window reopens, and the departure of Olivier Giroud could help him free up some funds.

The former England midfielder was notably disappointed after the Blues failed to bring in any new players during the January transfer window despite their ban ending early.

Had they been able to sign a forward then the likelihood is that Giroud would have left as Inter Milan considered a move for the World Cup winner.

Antonio Conte’s side are likely to contact the former Arsenal man as he sets his sights on a Premier League exit having made only nine appearances in the league so far this season.

Italian outlet Tuttosport have now reported that the 33-year-old has rejected the chance to extend his contract in west London, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Lampard praised Giroud for his attitude earlier in the season after his potential transfer broke down, which could have played a part in the club’s decision to offer a new contract.

He said in January: “Olivier Giroud in this window has been incredible as a professional and as a man.

“We all know there has been interest and I’ve sat here at every press conference and said that [he could go] if it’s right for Olivier, for myself and for the club, and he’s been impeccable during that period.

“I’ve got huge respect for him for that. Will he leave? No. No ins and no outs.”

That stance means that Giroud is now set to leave the club for nothing, and could link up with Ashley Young Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen in Milan.

The player himself told Telefoot : “To be honest, I saw myself playing elsewhere

“I had six tough months, which is why I wanted a change of scene to get back to playing and enjoying myself on the pitch, so I tried to leave in January.

“I did everything I could, but Chelsea didn’t want to let me leave because the condition in place was that they had to bring in a replacement.

“On January 31, I still hoped that I would leave. I was very disappointed, but I’d say that by the following morning, I’d put that behind me.”