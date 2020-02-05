Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson defends herself over mom-shaming comment

Shawn Johnson has defended her decision to let her three-month-old daughter experience her ‘first flip’ while on a beach vacation — after one Instagrammer left a cruel comment.

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Drew Hazel, in October and has since updated her followers with milestones in the little girl’s life.

While visiting Miami, Florida, for the Super Bowl last weekend, Johnson shared a video of her daughter performing her ‘first flip’ safely while on the beach, as mom held her and turned her upside-down.

‘Roo’s first flip,’ Johnson wrote in the video caption, adding: ‘She was PERFECTLY safe… so don’t even haha.’

In the video, Johnson sat in the sand while holding her daughter around her waist. She flipped the child in her arms seamlessly.

Drew appeared perfectly content after the flip in her one-piece swimsuit, but that didn’t stop a commenter to mom shame Johnson for choosing to film the video with her daughter.

‘While she may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rough handling such a young baby, and not making her warm enough when you take her out,’ the commenter wrote. ‘She needs at least socks if not shoes, as well, and hats.’

This was one comment out of all the positive responses to the adorable video, but Johnson felt the need to respond and defend her parenting.

Johnson wrote: ‘Are you holding her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or felt her strength when she stands? Or seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates laying down. Nope. You haven’t. I’m her mama. I know.’

Clearly frustrated, the new mother also posted a lengthy video on her Instagram Story on Monday evening to implore people to not shame women for how they choose to handle their children.

‘Mom shaming is a real thing. A real, real thing. And I don’t understand it,’ Johnson said at the start of the video.

‘All of us mamas are doing the best that we can. We’re trying, we’re crying, we’re pushing our way through it, so you guys should celebrate all of the mamas out there.’

What she hoped from the video was to encourage people to ‘be kind’ if they have advice for her on parenting and to avoid posting rude comments.

‘If you have advice, try to say it in a very kind way because, let’s be real, none of us know what in the heck we’re doing and we’re all just trying to figure it out. Be kind,’ she said.

Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, have been open with followers about becoming new parents to their daughter. The couple, who live in Nashville, Tennessee, post often about their lives on their shared YouTube account as well as on their podcast.

They welcomed their daughter on October 29 via C-section after difficulties for Johnson to give birth naturally. In multiple videos, Johnson candidly spoke about her disappointment about not having a natural birth.

‘At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed,’ Johnson wrote at the time.

‘But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less,’ she wrote.

‘My/our world no longer has anything to do with us but everything to do with her. It’s all for her and I will forever do anything for this girl that I love more than I ever could imagine. A love no one can ever prepare you for.’

Johnson flipping her daughter is not the first time she received mom-shaming comments.

Previously, she responded to backlash because she clothed her newborn in gender-neutral outfits, which frustrated certain followers.

The gymnast, unwilling to allow the mom-shaming comments to persist, revealed the reasoning behind the gender-neutral clothing was because the couple decided to wait to know their child’s sex until she was born.