Olympics 2020 postponed amid worldwide coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo have been postponed for a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic following immense pressure from sporting bodies and Olympic committees

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said earlier this week it would give itself another four weeks before making a decision.

Tokyo 2020 is due to start on July 24 and remains one of the few sporting events still scheduled to go ahead, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has crippled the calendar.

IOC president Thomas Bach had made it clear that cancelling the Games was not on the agenda.

But Bach had come under increasing pressure from sporting bodies, Olympic committees and athletes to at least postpone the event until the following summer.

Now it is understood the IOC had convened for more talks with Japanese organisers about what to do – and announced that the Games are officially postponed.

A statement from the IOC read: “The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo, held a conference call this morning to discuss the constantly changing environment with regard to COVID-19 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“They were joined by Mori Yoshiro, the President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee; the Olympic Minister, Hashimoto Seiko; the Governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko; the Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission, John Coates; IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper; and the IOC Olympic Games Executive Director, Christophe Dubi.

“President Bach and Prime Minister Abe expressed their shared concern about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and what it is doing to people’s lives and the significant impact it is having on global athletes’ preparations for the Games.

“In a very friendly and constructive meeting, the two leaders praised the work of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and noted the great progress being made in Japan to fight against COVID-19.

“The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating. Yesterday, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is “accelerating”. There are more than 375,000 cases now recorded worldwide and in nearly every country, and their number is growing by the hour.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.

Athletes have been in self isolation since the outbreak took hold of life in the United Kingdom and been unable to train due to the closure of all facilities.

BOA chairman Hugh Robertson has already said Great Britain is unlikely to send a team to Tokyo this summer.

Canada became the first nation to withdraw from the Games, while Australia have insisted the Games cannot go ahead and USA Track and Field, American athletics’ governing body, has also called for a postponement.