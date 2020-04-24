Ominous ‘blue cloud’ filmed churning over Texas in eerie footage

15 SHARES Share Tweet

The time-lapse footage showed clouds with a blue glow seemingly twisting in the sky

A spooky blue cloud that appeared to be “bubbling” above a Texas town has been caught on camera.

The time-lapse footage shows an almost apocalyptic cloud twisting and convulsing above the town Venus.

At its centre, the storm seems to have a blue glow despite the rest of the sky being a mix of orange and grey.

Michael, who caught filmed the incredible sight, shared the video to YouTube conspiracy channel MrMBB333.

In his video posted yesterday, the theorist said: “The sky is just bubbling, look at that.”

He explained the video was taken on Easter Sunday (April 12) – several days before deadly tornadoes struck several US states including Texas.

Viewers were spooked out by the footage, with one writing: “Whoa, that churning sky in Texas looked very ominous.”

Another commented: “Amazing footage from Venus, Texas.

“The Blue Cloud looks so out of place with the rest of the sky.”

And a third said: “This is seriously creepy.”

It comes as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma yesterday evening, killing at least five people.

In the town of Onalaska, three died and 30 were left injured.

And two people were killed after a tornado struck the southern Oklahoma city of Madill, with a third person still in critical condition in hospital.

Dramatic footage circulating online shows the huge twisters wreaking a path of devastation.

One picture also showed the amazing moment a tornado crossed the path of a rainbow in Oklahoma.

It comes after a tornado warning was issued for New York City, which has become the epicentre for coronavirus in the US.