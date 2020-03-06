One dead and seven-year-old girl in critical after shooting at a wake in California

One man has been shot dead and a seven-year-old girl left fighting for her life after a mass shooting at a wake in California.

A gunman opened fire on the gathering at an apartment complex in Tulare, 45 miles south of Fresno, around 10.20pm Wednesday.

In total six people were shot – including a 23-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene and the young girl.

She has been taken to hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Two men and one woman were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, while a second woman was grazed by a bullet but refused hospital treatment.

Witnesses told ABC30 that there were between 50 and 60 people at the gathering when the gunman walked up and opened fire.

A relative of one of the victims described how the terrifying scene unfolded.

The witness told ABC7: ‘We were all dancing, listening to music and drinking and the only thing I remember is hearing one shot, and then after that we heard like 10 rounds.

‘Then everyone dropped to the floor and then we just heard screaming. Then after that everyone ran inside.’

Police were called and arrived to find a ‘chaotic’ scene with ‘blood everywhere’, according to the Visalia Times Delta.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex opposite a skate park following a burial earlier in the day.

Police locked down the area and said the shooting may be gang related.

Police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said that suspicion is based on some of the ties of the man who was buried.

He told the Fresno Bee: ‘We believe that it may be gang related, though it’s unclear the affiliation.

‘Upon arrival, the scene was chaotic. People were running in every direction, some trying to attend to family members who had been struck.’

The entire Police Department was helping investigate the crime scene, Hinojosa added.

Locals said the area has had its fair share of troubles, but the shooting marks a significant escalation in violence.

Tulare is a city of about 64,000 people about 160 miles north of Los Angeles.