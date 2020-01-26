One dead and several injured after bus carrying Covington Catholic students crashes into car

A charter bus carrying students from a Catholic high school collided with a car Saturday morning in northern Kentucky, killing the car’s driver, police said.

The crash on the AA Highway in Campbell County happened around 7.20am as the bus was bringing Covington Catholic High School students back from the March for Life rally in Washington, DC, according to WLWT-TV.

The driver of the car, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was not immediately identified by Campbell County police.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver who was traveling southbound, entered the northbound lanes of the highway, hitting the charter bus head-on.

Two people on the bus were taken to hospitals for treatment, and others suffered minor injuries.

Photos of the bus showed severe damage to the front passenger side of the bus. Students onboard the bus had to use emergency exit windows to escape.

The Archdiocese of Covington said that the bus was carrying students and chaperones back from the rally.

The bus was one of four traveling with about 200 passengers.

According to WLWT, a priest with the Diocese of Covington performed a final blessing over the driver of the car killed in the crash.

Covington Catholic High School wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday: ‘God is our refuge and strength. Thank you for prayers for our school and community.’

Last year a group of students from Covington Catholic attending the same annual anti-abortion rally drew national attention for an encounter with a Native American man.

Widely-shared video of the encounter showed one of the students, Nicholas Sandmann, and Nathan Phillips standing close to each other, with the young student staring and at times smiling at Phillips as he sang and played a drum.

Media commentary in the aftermath depicted the students as racially insensitive.

Sandmann and Phillips later said they were both trying to defuse tensions among conflicting groups converging at the Lincoln Memorial.

Earlier this month, CNN agreed to settle a lawsuit brought against them by Sandmann who claimed he was vilified and bullied by the news network in his stand-off with a native American protester last year.

Sandmann had been seeking $275million in damages from CNN over their coverage of the confrontation he had with Phillips.

In the suit, filed in March 2019, Sandmann’s attorney claimed that ‘CNN brought down the full force of its corporate power, influence, and wealth on Nicholas by falsely attacking, vilifying, and bullying him despite the fact that he was a minor child’.

CNN agreed to settle the suit during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington; however, the settlement amount was not made public

Sandmann and his family still have lawsuits pending against NBC Universal and the Washington post regarding their coverage of the incident, seeking combined damages of more than $525million.