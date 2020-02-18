One dead, and three hurt after motorcycle gang shootout at Texas bar

One person was killed and three others suffered injuries on Sunday night following a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs at a bar in Texas.

While the Midland Police Department so far has not named the groups that took part in the gun battle inside the Your Place bar, several Facebook commenters mentioned the Mongols and Villistas motorcycle clubs.

Officers were called to the drinking establishment at the 3700 block of West Wall Street in Midland just before 8.30pm and discovered four people had been shot, one fatally, according to the Midland Police Department.

The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition. The victims have not been named.

Authorities said officers responding to the scene subsequently learned that there had been a shootout at the bar between rival motorcycle gangs. Police believe multiple suspected gang members were involved.

The suspects were last seen heading westbound toward Odessa, Texas.

Video shot at the scene by the station CBS7 showed several motorcycles still parked outside the bar.

In the wake of the deadly shooting, the owner of Your Place posted a message on Facebook saying: ‘due to unforeseen circumstances that occurred tonight at Your Place, No Colors or Cuts are to be worn inside anymore.’

The post refers to colors associated with individual motorcycle clubs, and denim vests with the sleeves cut off that are commonly worn by bikers.

As of Monday afternoon, police have not confirmed the names of the groups involved in the incident.