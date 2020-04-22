One Direction reunion: Will there be a 10-year anniversary reunion? ALL the clues

ONE DIRECTION is a band that, despite being apart for some time, is still captivating fans all over the world, many of whom are desperate to see them reunite. Will there be a 10-year anniversary reunion?

Band reunions have been in vogue over the last few years – whether it be Steps or Bros. One Direction, a band formed on The X Factor, was together for a long time before they went on an indefinite hiatus. Now there are speculations of a potential reunion, but what clues are there to suggest it? Mick Jagger children: How many children does he have? Is Georgia May Jagger his daughter?

This year marks 10 years since One Direction came together and the four then-teenagers first took to the stage in their auditions for The X Factor. Niall Horan, one of the band members, commemorated this moment on Twitter, saying: “10 years since my Xfactor audition aired on TV. Lost for words to be honest. “All I can say is thank you to every single one of you for your support over the years. I love what i do more than most so, thank you !!” Another band member, Liam Payne even met his future girlfriend and mother of his son, Cheryl.

Since then, One Direction went a long way, releasing five albums, two of which were as a foursome. This was due to Zayn Malik, one of the key band members, choosing to leave the group and go solo in 2015. By 2017, it was clear the band was no more, as they announced an 18-month hiatus in May of that year. All of the band members have now released solo work, with Harry Styles and Zayn Malik’s efforts being the most famous.

However, clues have suggested the band may be getting back together to celebrate their 10th anniversary. The first clue came when the four final band members refollowed Zayn Malik on Twitter. After this, insiders suggested the group had all been conversing while on lockdown due to coronavirus. One source close to the band’s management teams told Page Six: “There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles.

“Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually. “But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen.” Since then, Liam Payne confirmed the band members had been talking, in a remote appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Asked about the reunion, he said: “I’m not allowed to say too much obviously, because I’d be giving it away.