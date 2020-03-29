One Man Utd star singled out as the player Bruno Fernandes links up with the best

Manchester United have been boosted by the winter arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is the player Bruno Fernandes has linked up best with on the pitch so far, claims former Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison. Fernandes has shone since his initial £46.6million move to United from Sporting Lisbon in January. The Portugal star has registered three assists and scored two goals in his first five Premier League appearances.

One of those assists was for Martial in the 2-0 derby win over Manchester City at Old Trafford earlier this month. Martial met Fernandes’ delightful chip on the volley to put the Red Devils ahead against Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions. Hutchison says Fernandes will be a top player for a number of years at United and says he is getting the best out of new team-mate Martial in particular. “I think that’s fair to say [that Fernandes has saved United’s season], I think he has been absolutely sensational since he’s come through the door,” Hutchison told ESPN FC.

“I think he’s raised the bar inside the dressing room, I think everyone looks as though they’re on his wavelength. “The one person I’m watching who I think has got on the same wavelength as Bruno Fernandes is Anthony Martial. “He’s all of a sudden started to come alive, you saw that free kick the other day where it was rehearsed from the training ground and they certainly look as though they are a real good partnership. “At 25 he’s the right age, he wears the shirt well, he’s got a persona, he’s got character, he’s got a little bit of arrogance you saw in the spat he had the other week against Pep Guardiola as well. Who is the Premier League’s most underrated player? Our experts clash [DEBATE]

“So I think Man United fans are going to love him for many a year. I think he’s a top, top player.” Earlier this month, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on the impact Fernandes has made at the club. “The whole club [has been lifted], because he has everything I spoke about,” Solskjaer said. “He works hard, he is humble enough, he’s got the desire and commitment, but he’s also got the X-factor.