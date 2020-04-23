One World Together At Home: How to watch Lady Gaga coronavirus concert online NOW

THE One World: Together at Home concert was curated by Lady Gaga in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen. It’s designed to be a Live Aid-style production in aid of the global coronavirus pandemic. With a cavalcade of celebrities and musical guests, there should be no shortage of entertainment. Here is how to stream live and watch the One World: Together at Home concert online and on your TV.

Last night saw the concert stream in its entirety online, while tonight viewers can tune-in to BBC to watch a two-hour highlights show with the biggest musical acts, celebrities, politicians, and more. Organised by Grammy award-winning pop superstar Lady Gaga, the Live Aid-style event unites the talents of dozens and dozens of music and comedy acts – streamed to millions of people worldwide in a bid to raise awareness of the steps individuals can take to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus gripping the globe. In a nutshell, the event will be part-public health broadcast, part-concert. Experts will address the latest guidelines, politicians will host talks about the pandemic and the impact on society. And then Coldplay will rock-up and play a few songs from their new album. That sort of thing. After its initial run on US networks as well as the eight-hour global online stream, One World: Together at Home has confirmed that it has already raised $127 million (£101 million) has been made in commitments to date from corporate partners and philanthropists in support for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization.

On its official website, the charitable event claims: “One World: Together At Home is a historic, cross-platform global special that will celebrate and support healthcare workers and others on the frontlines, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) as they lead the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcast will include leading global health experts alongside exciting performances by the world’s top artists and comedians.” A number of high-profile corporate partners have already pledged support to the concert. These contributions from the likes of Pepsi, Cisco, Coca Cola, GSK, IBM, Johnson and Johnson, Vodafone, Target, and others, will go towards the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world. According to the team behind the One World: Together At Home concert, “WHO is best positioned to lead and coordinate the global response across all 194 nation states. As of last week, WHO has shipped 2 million pieces of critical PPE and supplies to 68 countries worldwide, ensuring the poorest countries have the resources needed to tackle COVID-19.”

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, the One World: Together At Home line-up reads like every festival organiser’s bucket list of acts. The free-to-stream concert will feature appearances from Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. There will also be musical performances from Lady Gaga. Jennifer Lopez, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, Lizzo, John Legend, Celine Dion, Billy Ray Cyrus and dozens more. There will also be celebrity performances from David and Victoria Beckham, Amy Poehler, Lewis Hamilton, Oprah, and Samuel L. Jackson. Even the stars of Sesame Street are scheduled to drop-in and make an appearance. Needless to say, this is a line-up with some serious star power.

The eight-hour broadcast – yes, you did read that correctly: eight hours of musical, comedy acts and talks about Covid-19 – kickstarted on a plethora of streaming options on Saturday April 17, 2020. These included Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Facebook TV, Instagram Live, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, and of course, YouTube. These live streams went live between 2pm to 8pm ET (11am PT) on Saturday. That’s 7pm Saturday April 18 to 1am on Sunday April 19, 2020. The concert event was promoted with the social hashtag #TogetherAtHome. However, don’t worry if you missed the live broadcast as a number of these online streaming services are still hosting the event. So, even if you missed the broadcast, you can watch the entire event in the YouTube player embedded below. This can be streamed using the YouTube app built into your Smart TV or beamed to the big screen using a Chromecast if you want to make sure you’re watching with the best sound system in the house.

And that’s not the only way to tune-in to the historic One World: Together At Home concert. In the United States, a number of television networks carried a two-hour cut of the broadcast on their channels 8pm Eastern Time (5pm PT) to 10pm (7pm PT) on Saturday April 18, 2020. This included channels NBC, CBS and ABC Likewise, in the UK, there will be a shorter televised version of the show on BBC One from 7.15pm to 9.15pm tonight (Sunday April 19, 2020). This will be the same two-hour version of the marathon fundraising concert shown in the United States. However, as stated above, the entire eight-hour production is still available on YouTube if you want to see every act, comedian, speaker, and politician who signed-up for the event. As always, we’d expect the concert to be available on BBC Player for those who miss the broadcast. However, this hasn’t yet been confirmed by the BBC. And even if it isn’t, the stream will be available on YouTube in the embedded player above. If you’re not in the UK or the US, don’t worry – a vast number of broadcasters around the world will show the unique concert, including AXS TV, beIN Media Group, Bloomberg Media, Canal + International, Caracol Television, Corus Entertainment, Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, DPAN.TV American Sign Language (ASL) supported by Comcast, DPG, Media, Dubai-TV, France-TV, Fuji TV, Hulu-Japan, Insight TV, JOOX, Katz Networks, LiveNow/ELEVEN Sports, Mediacorp, M6-France, MultiChoice, National Geographic, Naver Corp, NOVA-Bulgaria, One Championship, RAI Italy, Rede Globo, Rogers Media, RTE, RTL, Sony Pictures-Latin America, Seven Network, Sony Pictures-India, Turner Network Television International, SVT-Sweden, TV2-Denmark, TV2-Norway, TVE-Spain , TV4-Sweden, UNIVISION, Viacom18 and YLE-Finland.

If you’d rather not watch the concert, but are interested in the covers performed by a number of the artists involved in the event – then don’t worry. Lady Gaga and her team have put together a Spotify playlist that contains the songs that you’ll hear performed by the likes of Jess Glynne, Kesha, Charlie Puth, Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, The Killers, Jessie J, Hozier, Christine And The Queens, Jennifer Hudson, Niall Horan, Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John, and many more. You can stream the playlist in the player found below ~

