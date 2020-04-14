OnePlus 8 confirmed to have a feature OnePlus swore it would NEVER include

ONEPLUS has finally confirmed plans to backtrack on a technology that it has been holding out on for years. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 8 so far.

OnePlus has confirmed plans to bring wireless charging to its next flagship smartphone series, known as OnePlus 8. The Shenzhen-based company has never been a strong proponent of wireless charging and has resisted bringing the technology – which is almost ubiquitous in all high-end handsets.

OnePlus has always maintained it wouldn’t implement the technology into its phones until it could achieve the same speeds and efficiencies as its fast-wired solution, dubbed Warp Charge. Nobody is doubting that Qi wireless charging on the likes of the iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Pixel 4 is slower than the wired alternative. But for many, the convenience of being able to place your handset on the built-in charger in tables in restaurants or cafés to recharge without carrying any cables with you was easily worth the trade-off. But OnePlus didn’t agree. “The technology for wireless charging is not terribly complex. We could implement it but we haven’t wanted to because it’s been too slow,” CEO Pete Lau said in an interview with Ubergizmo back in November 2018. “So we haven’t seen it being up to the level that we want in driving value for the users and their device experience.”

However, with the OnePlus 8 series, it seems that the five-year-old company has managed to create a wireless charging system that has enough of the speed benefits of wired charging to be worthy of inclusion. In a blog post detailing the benefits of its new wireless charging system, OnePlus says it will operate at 30W. For comparison, that is much faster than the wireless charging systems you’ll find on rival Samsung smartphones or iPhone models. At full speed, OnePlus’ system will be able to recharge 50 percent of the battery in 30 minutes. That’s the same speed that you’ll get with the 18W wired charger and USB-C cable in the box with the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. So, that’s pretty impressive given the speed tax you’ll usually have to pay for opting for wireless charging. The super-speedy wireless charging system will only be available on the top-end model in the OnePlus 8 Series, the company has confirmed. This model will be known as the OnePlus 8 Pro and will follow in the footsteps of the likes of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus’ system be proprietary to the technology firm’s own devices, though OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says it’s open to licensing the system to other companies. OnePlus hasn’t revealed details of the OnePlus branded wireless charging that enables these superfast speeds in the blog posts. But Lau says you can assume that it will cost a little more than your bog-standard Qi standard wireless charging pad.

“The cost of materials is certainly higher than what we could expect for most traditional Qi chargers,” the OnePlus co-founder states in the blog, “but we’ve done what we can to make the price of the charger as reasonable as possible.” And don’t worry, the OnePlus 8 series will be compatible with standard – and more affordable – Qi chargers as well. So, if you’ve already got a wireless pad next to the bed, or want to take advantage of the charging mats in a number of coffee shop and fast food chains, OnePlus will support those. The speeds just won’t be quite as eye-wateringly fast as you’ll get with the firm’s own system.