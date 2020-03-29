Online shopping Amazon: Coronavirus outbreak lockdown sparks 100,000 hiring spree

ONLINE retail giant Amazon is taking on 100,000 extra staff across the US as it tries to keep up with a surge in orders sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for home delivery has gone through the roof with huge numbers of people placed on lockdown across the globe. And with panic-buying shoppers clearing out supermarket shelves amid fears of enforced quarantines or product shortages, retailers are struggling to keep food and hygiene items in stock and in some cases have introduced rationing. Amazon said it was looking to people from the restaurant, travel and entertainment sectors who are suddenly looking for work because of the coronavirus.

A spokesman said: “We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.” Amazon promised a temporary $2-per-hour pay rise until the end of April for its hourly employees and said staff in the UK and other European countries will receive a similar increase. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centres and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least £11.50 an hour.

Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon’s warehouse and delivery network, said: “We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labour needs are unprecedented for this time of year.” Coronavirus, which has led to more than 7,100 deaths globally and prompted mass lockdowns of people, has also led to items being out of stock on Amazon and some deliveries taking longer than usual. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and was working to get more in stock.

Last week, Amazon changed its time-off policy for hourly workers, telling them they could take as much time off as they wanted in March, although they would only be paid if they had earned time off. Amazon also said it would pay hourly workers for up to two weeks if they contracted the virus or needed to be quarantined. The Seattle-based company said the new job openings are for a mix of full-time and part-time positions and include delivery drivers and warehouse workers, who pack and ship orders to shoppers.

Amazon is already the second-largest US-based employer behind Walmart, with nearly 800,000 workers worldwide. Labour MP Rushanara Ali has called on the Government to take measures against panic-buying and price-hikes during the coronavirus emergency. Speaking in the Commons, she asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock: “What action will the Government take to put restrictions on the rising price hikes of the supply side of goods and also restrictions on panic buying, which is understandable given the guidance is changing, but we need to get a grip on it to protect vulnerable and poor people in our constituencies.” Mr Hancock said: “We are confident in the food supply of this country even in the grip of this crisis, but we’ve got to make sure that people behave responsibly in buying only that which they need.”

Earlier, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs there were no plans for military personnel to guard supermarkets. Mr Wallace dismissed reports the Army could be drafted in to protect shops as “entirely fictional”. He said: “I have to say to the House that some of the media stories are entirely fictional. “There is no Operation Hades as was reported in one media.

“There are absolutely no plans to send military personnel to guard supermarkets. “However, despite trying to clarify that with the media, there is still an intention in some parts of the media to continue to write these stories. “And indeed there is some suspicion about where some of these stories are developed.”

