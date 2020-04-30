Oregon strip club offers ‘Food 2 Go-Go’ burlesque carry-out service

An Oregon strip club is returning to its burlesque roots and selling drive-thru pole dances and dancer food delivery service during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lucky Devil Lounge in southeast Portland was forced to close its doors due to the virus and is only allowed to take food pick-up or delivery orders due to stay-at-home restrictions.

In a creative bid to keep the business afloat, Lucky Devil owner Shon Boulden launched a new concept called ‘Food 2 Go-Go’ offering options to have exotic dancers deliver food, accompanied by bouncers to enforce social distancing, and a drive-through pole dance show for carry-out orders.

Boulden charges $30 each for each extra option while keeping food prices the same – and business is already booming.

The idea first came to Boulden on Twitter when he joked about having dancers deliver food orders.

‘All of a sudden, a lightbulb went off in my head, and I said, “I think we should do this,”‘ Boulden said.

‘The response has been awesome,’ he added.

After promoting ‘Food 2 Go-Go’ on social media, Lucky Devil saw a steady stream of cars on Friday night.

Motorized customers were directed into a large tent, where they were greeted from stages on both sides by pole-dancing women wearing sequined masks and gloves, and little else but nipple pasties, G-string bikini bottoms and stiletto boots.

The performances included throbbing music furnished by a DJ, stage lights, and prizes presented to customers at a safe distance by dancers using long plastic grabbers – like those used to pick up litter. Giveaways have included samples from a local cannabis dispensary and rolls of toilet paper.

One dancer, who goes by the stage name Karma Jane, performed on Friday night in a gas mask.

Patrons ranged from carloads of young men and a couple on a motorcycle to a group of women who said they made a 175-mile drive south from Seattle to see the show.

‘It’s a safe way to have some fun,’ said one of them, Dani Valdes, who works in Seattle-area bars and restaurants and follows some of the Lucky Devil dancers on social media.

Boulden said the club is generating only a sixth of its pre-pandemic revenue and most employees earn the equivalent of minimum wage.

A dancer identifying herself as Elle Stranger said she has worked in the business for 11 years and is making up some lost income through digital erotica. She also works as a sex educator and writer.

‘I miss the athleticism and the opportunity to make tips,’ she said of the reduced workload at the Lucky Devil, but added: ‘The novelty in these really dark, uncertain times is just enough to pick people up.’

In Oregon there are over 2,300 cases of COVID-19 and 92 deaths as of Tuesday.