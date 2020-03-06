Oregon woman sues Chuck E. Cheese after getting her hair caught in the ticket machine

An Oregon woman is suing Chuck E. Cheese for negligence after getting her hair caught in a ticket machine for 20 minutes.

Ashreana Scott filed the suit against the pizza and entertainment chain on Monday, citing ‘pain, discomfort, distress and headaches’ after the ordeal at a restaurant in Portland last year.

The incident unfolded when Scott visited the Chuck E. Cheese branch near downtown Portland on December 8, the lawsuit states.

Scott said she was feeding tickets into a machine to exchange them for prizes, when her hair got caught up in the equipment.

She claims she was stuck in the machine for 20 minutes without any assistance from the company, before a Chuck E. Cheese employee finally came to her rescue and freed her from the machinery.

Scott is now suing Texas-based CEC Entertainment – also known as the Chuck E. Cheese family fun center – for damages, after the incident caused her ‘injuries including pain, discomfort, distress, and headaches’, the suit states.

‘Defendant failed to use reasonable care in the design and layout of its ticket counting machine to ensure that guests like plaintiff would not get their hair caught in the machine,’ said the complaint filed by Scott’s lawyer, Michael Fuller.

As well as negligence, the suit also claims that the restaurant chain had failed to train staff how to respond in such a situation.

‘Defendant failed to use reasonable care in the training and supervision of its employees to ensure that guests like plaintiff would be promptly freed, should their hair get caught in defendant’s ticket counting machine,’ it states.

The complaint also alleges that the restaurant told Scott to make a claim through its insurance company, but that the firm refused to payout, leaving her with ‘no choice but to file this complaint.’

Scott is seeking $1,000 as well as a jury trial and the installation of warning signs next to the machines.

A spokeswoman for CEC Entertainment told NBC News on Wednesday: ‘We cannot comment on active litigation.’