Orphaned Colombian boy, 11, finds out his ‘host’ family in US have secretly decided to adopt him

An orphaned 11-year-old boy has been reunited with his previous host family who secretly decided to adopt him.

Sebastian had been living in Colombia with no biological relatives when he was enrolled in the Kidsave’s Summer Miracles program in 2018.

He stayed with Amanda and JoBen Barkey, along with their three sons and one daughter, in California for five weeks until he was flown back home when the program ended.

But behind the scenes the couple had secretly prepared to adopt the little boy and the family have since been reunited.

The moment that Sebastian joined his new family for good was caught on camera.

In the video, all six of the Barkey family can be seen hurriedly walking down an airport tunnel with suitcases in tow as they boarded a flight to collect Sebastian.

The clip then cuts to a member of staff ushering the young boy through the adoption center toward the room where his new family have gathered.

The little boy, who is wearing a grey shirt and tie, tentatively steps through the door.

His four new siblings rush eagerly toward him before swamping him in a group hug.

JoBen affectionately touches the back of Sebastian’s head before crouching down in front of his now five children as Amanda does the same.

The 11-year-old was later filmed proudly signing his name as Sebastian Barkey as he prepared to leave to his new home.

The family walked out hand in hand to start their new lives together.

Since then the Barkey’s have documented their adventures including holidays, eating matching flavored ice creams and and going swimming.