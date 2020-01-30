Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled over by authorities in Wisconsin

Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile got a grilling from a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy because the driver of the giant hot dog failed to give enough room to another car on the road with emergency lights.

The deputy pulled over the Wienermobile and gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law, the Waukesha Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet posted Monday.

‘What really happened on that fateful day with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile,’ the sheriff’s department said in their tweet.

Included in the post was a picture of the sheriff’s deputy’s SUV parked behind the Wienermobile with the hashtags, #MoveOver #SlowDown #Wienermobile.

Traffic laws require vehicles to move out of the lane closest to another car that is on the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.

The first Weinermobile was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer and it has gone through several iterations since then. A notable 1969 version featured Thunderbird taillights and a Chevy motor home frame.

According to their website, there are a total of ‘six different hot dogs on wheels’ that drive around the country at any given time.

Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile schedule is published on a rolling two months basis.