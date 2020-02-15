Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho won’t get to keep all four of his awards for Parasite

Director Bong Joon-ho won’t be able to keep all four Oscars that was awarded to his hit drama Parasite during the 92nd Academy Awards.

The director, 50, made history on Sunday as his film became the first South Korean film to win Best Picture, while he also earned Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film at the Dolby Theatre.

Despite his success, it was reported by Just Jared on Monday that he won’t actually get to keep the Oscar for Best International Film, as the prize is awarded to the film’s country, not the filmmaker.

Director Bong won the Best Director award on his own, while he shares the Best Original Screenplay award with Jin Won-han and Best Picture gong with his fellow producers Kwak Sin-ae, Moon Yang-kwon and Jang Young-hwan.

But the Best International Feature Oscar is awarded to the country, with the award traditionally housed in a museum in the winning country.

According to the publication, the current rules in the Academy governing the category state, ‘the Academy statuette (Oscar) will be awarded to the picture and accepted by the director on behalf of the film’s creative talents.’

However, in 2014, it was announced that the director’s name will be engraved on the statuette along with the country.

Still, the award isn’t actually given to the director, or any one person, so it won’t be a part of director Bong’s trophy case, which has gotten significantly bigger this year.

Parasite also took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Feature and the BAFTA for Best Screenplay and Best Film Not In the English Language.

The film also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Director Bong also tied for Best Director with 1917 filmmaker Sam Mendes at the Critics Choice Awards.

Parasite kicked off its Awards success at Cannes in May 2019, where it became the first movie to win the prestigious Palme D’Or unanimously since 2013’s Blue Is the Warmest Colour.

The movie earned a whopping $392,216 in its U.S. opening weekend from just three theatres for a per-screen average of $131,072, the highest ever for a foreign-language film.

Despite a rather limited rollout, only expanding into over 1,000 theatres until late January, Parasite has still earned $35.4 million at the domestic box office.

Bong’s dark comedy follows the Kim family, who infiltrate the wealthy Park family and scheme their way into staff positions unbeknown to their employers.

The film shows how both families serve as ‘parasites’ in different ways, with the Kim’s latching onto the Park’s wealth, while the Parks exploit the Kim’s for cheap labour.